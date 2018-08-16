Clear

WSJ: Cohen reversed course on Stormy Daniels payment after Access Hollywood tape release

Michael Cohen informed a representative for Stormy Daniels he was willing to strike a deal to buy her silenc...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 8:35 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Cohen informed a representative for Stormy Daniels he was willing to strike a deal to buy her silence only after the release of the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" recording where President Donald Trump can be heard talking about grabbing women without their consent, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Journal cited a person familiar with the conversation that took place between Cohen, Trump's former attorney, and Daniels' representative just one day after the October 2016 release of the recording. The newspaper reported that Cohen indicated during that conversation that "he was open to a deal," despite having "initially balked at the idea."

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

Companies

Donald Trump

Michael Cohen

Misc people

News Corp

Political Figures - US

Stormy Daniels

The Wall Street Journal

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

The same source told the Journal that Cohen "resisted" making a payment to Daniels when the idea was proposed in September 2016.

Daniels is a former adult film star who claims she had a consensual sexual encounter with Trump.

Citing individuals familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that federal prosecutors in New York state believe that the "Access Hollywood" recording may have caused Cohen to take action to keep negative stories about Trump out of the news. Federal prosecutors are investigating if that payment to Daniels was an illegal contribution to the campaign or should have been disclosed by the Trump campaign.

A spokesperson for the US attorney's office in Manhattan, which is investigating Cohen, declined to comment to the Journal.

Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, told the newspaper that he cannot comment on "any matters even possibly remotely related to those that might be under investigation," as a result of advice of counsel.

The White House, which has said in the past that Trump denies an affair with Daniels, did not respond to a request for comment from the Journal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local VIPs take flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The planes start coming into Terre Haute

Image

New Vigo County income tax gets broken down

Image

UMV Letter to residents

Image

Larry Bucshon stops at Union Hospital

Image

How will the weather shape up for the air show?

Image

Volunteers clean up downtown Terre Haute

Image

Back to school at the Woods

Image

Drug bust in Greene/Sullivan Counties

Image

FBI raids Terre Haute home, finding child porn

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong