The cast and crew of "Veep" are back in action.
Less than one year after star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer, the actress is healthy and back at work.
Celebrities
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people," Louis-Dreyfus wrote in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of her giving a short speech before filming commenced.
Production on the seventh and final season of HBO's "Veep" had been postponed as Louis-Dreyfus sought treatment.
Throughout her recovery, the "Seinfeld" alum would give her fans sometimes-cheeky updates on her condition.
In one photo, she posted a photo of herself sporting a hoodie and a drawn-on mustache with the caption: "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f***ing around here."
In February, she boasted about "great results" after undergoing surgery.
"Veep" is expected to return to HBO in 2019.
Related Content
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'grateful' to be back on 'Veep' set
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons celebrate her last round of chemo
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus boasts about 'great results' after cancer surgery
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive Mark Twain Prize for comedy
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus misses SAG Awards amid cancer battle, still makes history
- Why I'm grateful to Stephen Hawking
- Louis Farrakhan Fast Facts
- Wounded student: I'm so grateful to be here
- Family grateful after abducted toddler is found safe
- Charles Co. officers save 9 ducklings trapped in drain grate