Clear

Architect of bin Laden raid issues stunning rebuke of Trump

Retired Adm. William McRaven, the man who oversaw the 2011 Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, issue...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Retired Adm. William McRaven, the man who oversaw the 2011 Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, issued a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday, defending the former spy chief as "one of the finest public servants I have ever known."

In an op-ed published by the Washington Post, McRaven, a former Navy SEAL who led US Joint Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, not only called Brennan "a man of unparalleled integrity," but volunteered to have his own security clearance revoked in an act of solidarity.

Donald Trump

Espionage

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

John Brennan

National security

Political Figures - US

Armed forces

Military

Misc people

Osama Bin Laden

"Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John. He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don't know him," McRaven wrote.

"Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency," he added.

His comments come just one day after Trump announced his decision to revoke Brennan's security clearance, marking an unprecedented use of a president's authority over the classification system to strike back at one of his prominent critics.

"This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent," Brennan tweeted after the announcement.

McRaven, who resigned as chancellor of the University of Texas in Austin earlier this year, is widely respected among the tens of thousands of active and retired special operators and his message will likely resonate within that community.

"Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation," McRaven said of Trump.

"If you think for a moment that your McCarthy-era tactics will suppress the voices of criticism, you are sadly mistaken. The criticism will continue until you become the leader we prayed you would be," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong