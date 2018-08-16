The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the approval of the first generic version of EpiPen.
The auto-injector pen delivers the drug epinephrine to patients experiencing a severe allergic reaction that, if untreated, could develop into the life-threatening condition anaphylaxis. The medication is delivered into a muscle as a single dose, like a shot, through an injector pen with a spring.
Allergies
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Diseases and disorders
Government organizations - US
Health and medical
Mylan
Pharmaceutical industry
Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology
Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs
US Department of Health and Human Services
US federal departments and agencies
US Food and Drug Administration
Allergies from food, bug bites, medications and latex can cause life-threatening reactions.
The newly approved generic is made by Teva Pharmaceuticals and offers an alternative for patients who, until now, have been able to use only the brand-name EpiPen made by Mylan. It is approved in a smaller dose for children, as well.
There two other brand products on the market for severe allergic reaction: Adrenaclick and Auvi-Q.
The newly approved option made by Teva is the only approved non-brand option and can be substituted only for Mylan's EpiPen.
"Today's approval of the first generic version of the most-widely prescribed epinephrine auto-injector in the U.S. is part of our longstanding commitment to advance access to lower cost, safe and effective generic alternatives once patents and other exclusivities no longer prevent approval," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement announcing the approval.
In recent years, Mylan came under fire for a price increase that put the product out of reach for many who needed to keep the drug on hand.
Related Content
- First generic EpiPen gets FDA approval
- FDA approves preventive migraine treatment
- FDA approves gene therapy for a type of blindness
- FDA chief: Opioids are 'biggest crisis facing the FDA'
- FDA approves 1st birth control app, long-term vaginal contraception ring
- Family Pushes For EpiPens On Planes After Mid-Flight Allergy Attack
- FDA strengthens warning on opioid cold medicine