Hear Aretha Franklin's greatest songs

This is what we mean when we call a human being a force of nature:

In 1956, Chess Records, Chicago's iconic blues label, released a recording of Thomas A. Dorsey's classic gospel song, "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," from a live performance at Detroit's New Bethel Baptist Church.

The singer, Aretha Franklin, was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor C.L. Franklin and, though relatively unheralded at the time, delivered one of the most extraordinary debut performances in the history of recorded music.

Record producer Jerry Wexler, who would in later years become one of the most important people in the teenager's life, recalled the "special fuel" that powered her voice on that track. "The voice," he said, "was not that of a teenager but rather an impassioned adult." On that record, Wexler notes, you can hear the sound of a congregant crying, "Listen at her! Listen at her!!"

Aretha Franklin, who died on Thursday, summoned such ecstatic awe from those who came in contact with that voice, whether you beheld her in person like that enraptured churchgoer or found yourself pressed to your seat by the centrifugal force of such classic Wexler-produced LPs of the late 1960s as "I Never Loved a Man The Way I Loved You," "Aretha Arrives" or "Lady Soul."

By turns you wondered: Where did that sound come from? How could she sustain so much movement and range within a solitary note? (Listen to: "Going Down Slow" from "Aretha Arrives") How much raw passion could one person contain and release at will? ("A Natural Woman" from "Lady Soul") How much higher and harder could she go? ("Think" from "Aretha Now").

These were questions you knew couldn't, and perhaps shouldn't, be easily answered, especially when it comes to those touched by God. After a while, you didn't ask. You just beheld. And rocked. And danced. And, like our friend in the congregation, shouted with joy. This was soul music's doing. And Franklin was undisputed queen of soul music's domain.

Soul music, emerging from the turbulent and transformative midpoint of the 20th century, fused the white light of gospel music with the earthy impetus of rhythm and blues. Ray Charles and Sam Cooke heralded this merger in the 1950s, and Franklin, to whom both men were heroes and influences, followed their lead into the 1960s and beyond.

She became the essence of a musical genre aimed at making the sacred sound secular and the secular sound sacred. She never abandoned her gospel roots -- as her 1972 double-platinum double album "Amazing Grace" attested.

Franklin understood, though, that the energies deployed to exalt a Higher Power could also heal a broken heart, revel in romance, celebrate the simple pleasure of being alive and, as she asserted in the 1967 single that announced her superstardom to the world, demand respect.

Off-stage, she was something of an enigma: guarded and ferociously self-protective when it came to her private life, perhaps reflecting the hard-won control she came to achieve not just of her life but also her work. (She was, for instance, an adroit writer of her own material, with such hits as "Spirit in the Dark," "Call Me" and "Rock Steady" providing her with composer's credits.)

Even in this gossip-crazed age of celebrity, nobody seemed to mind being kept at a distance from Franklin's intimate details. We were just grateful to have her around -- perhaps no one more so than the songwriters whose work was electrified by her interpretations. Among those lucky composers: Burt Bacharach and Hal David ("I Say A Little Prayer"), Paul Simon ("Bridge Over Troubled Water"), Nicholas Ashford and Valerie Simpson ("Aint Nothing Like the Real Thing") and Carole King and Gerry Goffin for the aforementioned "Natural Woman."

For example? Click here to see Franklin's stunning performance of that song at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors concert at which King was an honoree. Though she looked physically diminished, Franklin's power and on-the-spot invention was as formidable as ever, making her glow brighter in dimension as she carried on.

King was left in tears, as was just about everybody else in that Washington audience, notably the then-President of the United States.

As with all great American artists, Franklin contained and enthralled multitudes. She inspired wave upon wave of comparably gifted followers. Not one was her equal. They knew it -- and so did we.

Her passing leaves us wondering how we'll go on without her. But she's as close as the nearest recording -- and fortunately for us, there's a lifetime's worth.

"Listen at her!" the man said so very long ago. As if we could ever do anything but.