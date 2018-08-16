Clear

Madonna joins sexy-celebs-in-their-60s club

If anyone could put the "sex" in "sexagenarian" it would be Madonna.The iconic singer turned 60 Thurs...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 10:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If anyone could put the "sex" in "sexagenarian" it would be Madonna.

The iconic singer turned 60 Thursday and celebrated on social media.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

Madonna (Entertainer)

"In case someone forgot," she wrote in a caption on a photo of herself which included a "birthday" hashtag.

Related: Madonna turns 60

There were also plenty of tributes to the pop star.

"Happy birthday to Lady @Madonna!!!," singer Kylie Minogue tweeted. "I'm 14 years old, dancing and singing in my bedroom and she was just WOW!!! What a force and an inspiration. Enjoy your day Madonna!!!"

But Madonna is not the only one repping the fabulous 60s in style.

Related: Madonna turns 60: A look back at her provocative style history

Some of Hollywood's biggest and most vibrant stars are also sexagenarians -- including Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Richard Gere and Pam Grier.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

Image

Jared Hankins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong