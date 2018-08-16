Clear

Trump connects revoking Brennan's security clearance to Russia investigation

President Donald Trump drew a connection in a new interview between his decision to revoke former CIA Direct...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:51 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 10:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump drew a connection in a new interview between his decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance with his involvement in the investigation into Russian election interference.

The comments, published in an interview in The Wall Street Journal Wednesday night, are in contrast to the White House's claim earlier in the day that the decision was not politically motivated but based on a view that Brennan, a harsh Trump critic, posed a security risk. Trump's remarks also raise the question of whether he is retaliating against those who investigated whether his campaign colluded with Moscow during the 2016 election, something he has repeatedly denied.

2016 Presidential election

Central Intelligence Agency

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Investigations

James Clapper

John Brennan

National security

National Security Agency

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal departments and agencies

US Federal elections

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

US Presidential elections

White House

"I call it the rigged witch hunt, (it) is a sham. And these people led it!" Trump said in the interview, a full transcript of which was not immediately published by the newspaper. "So I think it's something that had to be done."

Trump cited Brennan as one of several national security officials he holds responsible for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference. Brennan, who served under President Barack Obama, was one of the intelligence chiefs who signed off on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russia interfered with the intent to help Trump and to hurt Hillary Clinton.

Trump has cast doubt on the US intelligence community's assessment and whether Russia was behind the election meddling.

Trump's decision to revoke a former top intelligence chief's clearance marked an unprecedented use of a president's authority over the classification system to strike back at one of his prominent critics.

Brennan is the first former national security official to see his security clearance revoked since the White House announced last month that Trump was considering taking that action against Brennan and other vocal critics.

Others on the list include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA director and National Security Agency chief Michael Hayden, and former FBI Director James Comey.

"I don't trust many of those people on that list," Trump said Wednesday. "I think that they're very duplicitous. I think they're not good people."

The White House did not provide evidence that Brennan revealed national secrets or disclosed classified information, and did not immediately explain why Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, was not among those whose access was being reviewed.

In an interview on CNN's "New Day" Thursday, Clapper called Trump's drawn connection from the Russia investigation to revoking Brennan's clearance a "candid admission" and "very disturbing."

"I find it very disturbing that here we were in compliance with a request of the then-President of the United States to put into one document our insight and knowledge of the profound threat that Russia posed to this country," Clapper said. "And now, apparently, we're being punished for this. John (Brennan) already has been."

CNN national security analyst Lisa Monaco, a former Obama Homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, echoed Clapper's remarks, saying on "New Day" that Trump's interview revealed "a stunningly candid and disturbing admission on the President's part."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

Image

Jared Hankins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong