Here are the newspapers telling Trump journalists are not the enemy

About 350 newspapers in the United States will have editorials Thursday decrying President Donald Trump's description of the media as the "enemy of the people."
Here are some of the newspapers blasting Trump's anti-press rhetoric.
Ames Tribune
Freedom of the press, our democracy, at risk under Trump
Athens News
In attacking journalists, Trump damages all Americans
The Altamont Enterprise
Journalism needs a champion -- you
The Atlantic City Weekly
Joining in solidarity with the Boston Globe, others
Athol Daily news
Trump's media attacks are dangerous
Austin American-Statesman
Journalists are watchdog neighbors, not enemy of the people
The Baltimore Sun
News media won't back down under pressure from president
Bangor Daily News
The media is the enemy only if you don't want it to know what your government is doing
The Berkshire Eagle
Our Opinion: Trump's assaults on press are assaults on democracy
The Bismark Tribune
We aren't the 'enemy' when covering news
The Boston Globe
Boise Weekly
No, we're not your enemy. Never have been. Never will be
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Journalists aren't the enemy; we are you
Cape Cod Chronicle
Tarring one journalist or media outlet as an "enemy of the people" tars us all, because we are all trying to do the same thing: report the facts.
The Chicago Sun-Times
This newspaper is the 'enemy' of all that hurts 'the people'
The Chicago Tribune
Mr. President: We aren't enemies of the people. We're a check on government
The Chronicle-Express
We are not the enemy of the people
The Commons
Make no mistake: This attack on our free press -- your free press -- is deliberate and calculated
The Chagrin Valley Times
The Chronicle
The Columbian-Progress
The ultimate friend of the people
The Daily Free Press
Journalists are not the 'enemy of the people,' they are the people
Dallas Morning News
We the people hold our elected officials accountable
Daily Herald
In midst of assaults, we must defend principles of First Amendment
Daily Hampshire Gazette
Journalists performing public service are not the enemy
Deadline Detroit
We stand with our US colleagues against 'Fake News' claims
The Denver Post
We are simply standing up for what we believe in as journalists
Des Moines Register
Media are not the enemy of the people; a free press is critical to democracy
Duluth News Tribune
Free press -- our protection from tyranny
The Delaware County Daily Times
President Trump, we are not the enemy of the people
The Daily Item
This just in: We are not the enemy
El Diario
Defendemos la libertad de prensa
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
Phrases damaging for free press
The Elizabethtown Advocate
We need Freedom of the Press, Not Freedom in Name Only
The Ellwood City Ledger
Ledger joins nationwide call to action to defend attacks on journalists as 'enemy of the American people'
Examiner Media
Newsprint Tariffs and Fake News Mantra a Threat to Democracy
Falls City Journal
'We are not the enemy, we are your peers, friends, and neighbors.'
Fayetteville Observer
Our View: 'Fake news' and all the president's taunts
The Ferndale Enterprise
Editorial: Way ahead of the curve
The Forward
Why an independent press matters to American Jews
Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee is not the enemy. We are Americans, and part of the Valley, like you
The Freeman Courier
'Enemy of the people' rhetoric damaging
The Grand Forks Herald
Hartford Courant
Editorial: The President Wants You To Think We're The Enemy. Here's What We Really Do
Hillsboro Free Press
Discrediting media a dangerous plan
Hays Free Press
Hillsboro Tribune
The news isn't 'fake' just because you see things differently
Idyllwild Town Crier
Out Loud: Fake news, American institutions, and the presidency
Journal Star
President Trump's attacks on the press must stop
The Kansas City Star
President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press
The Lakeville Journal
Perspective on truth, lies, respect and hate
Manchester Journal
Press freedom is a Vermont value
McClatchy
President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press
Miami Herald
Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press
Mercury News
Editorial: President Trump, we are not the nation's enemy
The New York Times
New York Post
Hate the press all you want — we'll keep reporting
News and Tribune
We are defined by purpose, not the president
News Herald
The First Amendment is first in line for a reason
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald remains committed to our community and state
Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel
President Trump, the press isn't the 'enemy' — it's America's watchdog
The Orange County Register
The president's dangerous dubbing of media as America's enemy
Panama City News Herald
The Post-Standard
Journalists are not the 'enemy of the people'
The Plymouth Review
This dirty war against the press must end
The Providence Journal
The Philadelphia Inquirer
Queens Courier and the Ridgewood Times
Stop attacking the press! Remember the First Amendment of our Constitution
The Register-Mail
We believe in power of good journalism
The Ripon Commonwealth Press
One thing worse than the 'enemies of the American people' ...
Real Change News
There has never been a more critical time to engage in free speech
The San Diego Union-Tribune
How we restore faith in journalism
The Sag Harbor Express
The Seward County Independent
Trump's attacks on media unfair
Sentinel of Gloucester County
Call for action to protect the freedom of the press
The Sun Chronicle
Sun Chronicle joins others in emphasizing importance of free press
Swift County Monitor-News
Attacks on journalists will lead to violence
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Stand in defense of the truth. Don't let Trump label journalists as "the enemy"
The Star Democrat
Trump is the source, not subject, of fake news
Sun Sentinel
President Trump, the press isn't the 'enemy' — it's America's watchdog
Swift County Monitor-News
Attacks on journalists will lead to violence
The Slo Tribune
We're not your enemy. We're journalists who cover the real news of SLO County
Society of Professional Journalists
The Star News
Trump's attacks on press go too far
The Star Democrat
Your local newspaper is your neighbor
The Swellesley Report
What's important about this isn't so much what we do, it's that we can do it
Tampa Bay Times
Journalists are friends of democracy, not the enemy
The Tribune
We're not your enemy. We're journalists who cover the real news of SLO County
Toledo Blade
The Topeka Capital-Journal
Press isn't 'enemy of the people'
Tri-City Herald
President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press
Valencia County News Bulletin
We are not the enemy; We are the people
Van Buren County Democrat
Whitman-Hanson Express
