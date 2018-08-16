Here are the newspapers telling Trump journalists are not the enemy

About 350 newspapers in the United States will have editorials Thursday decrying President Donald Trump's description of the media as the "enemy of the people."

Here are some of the newspapers blasting Trump's anti-press rhetoric.

Ames Tribune

Freedom of the press, our democracy, at risk under Trump

Athens News

In attacking journalists, Trump damages all Americans

The Altamont Enterprise

Journalism needs a champion -- you

The Atlantic City Weekly

Joining in solidarity with the Boston Globe, others

Athol Daily news

Trump's media attacks are dangerous

Austin American-Statesman

Journalists are watchdog neighbors, not enemy of the people

The Baltimore Sun

News media won't back down under pressure from president

Bangor Daily News

The media is the enemy only if you don't want it to know what your government is doing

The Berkshire Eagle

Our Opinion: Trump's assaults on press are assaults on democracy

The Bismark Tribune

We aren't the 'enemy' when covering news

The Boston Globe

Journalists are not the enemy

Boise Weekly

No, we're not your enemy. Never have been. Never will be

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Journalists aren't the enemy; we are you

Cape Cod Chronicle

Tarring one journalist or media outlet as an "enemy of the people" tars us all, because we are all trying to do the same thing: report the facts.

The Chicago Sun-Times

This newspaper is the 'enemy' of all that hurts 'the people'

The Chicago Tribune

Mr. President: We aren't enemies of the people. We're a check on government

The Chronicle-Express

We are not the enemy of the people

The Commons

Make no mistake: This attack on our free press -- your free press -- is deliberate and calculated

The Chagrin Valley Times

Local news is real

The Chronicle

The media are not the enemy

The Columbian-Progress

The ultimate friend of the people

The Daily Free Press

Journalists are not the 'enemy of the people,' they are the people

Dallas Morning News

We the people hold our elected officials accountable

Daily Herald

In midst of assaults, we must defend principles of First Amendment

Daily Hampshire Gazette

Journalists performing public service are not the enemy

Deadline Detroit

We stand with our US colleagues against 'Fake News' claims

The Denver Post

We are simply standing up for what we believe in as journalists

Des Moines Register

Media are not the enemy of the people; a free press is critical to democracy

Duluth News Tribune

Free press -- our protection from tyranny

The Delaware County Daily Times

President Trump, we are not the enemy of the people

The Daily Item

This just in: We are not the enemy

El Diario

Defendemos la libertad de prensa

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram

Phrases damaging for free press

The Elizabethtown Advocate

We need Freedom of the Press, Not Freedom in Name Only

The Ellwood City Ledger

Ledger joins nationwide call to action to defend attacks on journalists as 'enemy of the American people'

Examiner Media

Newsprint Tariffs and Fake News Mantra a Threat to Democracy

Falls City Journal

'We are not the enemy, we are your peers, friends, and neighbors.'

Fayetteville Observer

Our View: 'Fake news' and all the president's taunts

The Ferndale Enterprise

Editorial: Way ahead of the curve

The Forward

Why an independent press matters to American Jews

Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee is not the enemy. We are Americans, and part of the Valley, like you

The Freeman Courier

'Enemy of the people' rhetoric damaging

The Grand Forks Herald

This is not fake news

Hartford Courant

Editorial: The President Wants You To Think We're The Enemy. Here's What We Really Do

Hillsboro Free Press

Discrediting media a dangerous plan

Hays Free Press

We are the people

Hillsboro Tribune

The news isn't 'fake' just because you see things differently

Idyllwild Town Crier

Out Loud: Fake news, American institutions, and the presidency

Journal Star

President Trump's attacks on the press must stop

The Kansas City Star

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

The Lakeville Journal

Perspective on truth, lies, respect and hate

Manchester Journal

Press freedom is a Vermont value

McClatchy

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

Miami Herald

Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

Mercury News

Editorial: President Trump, we are not the nation's enemy

The New York Times

A Free Press Needs You

New York Post

Hate the press all you want — we'll keep reporting

News and Tribune

We are defined by purpose, not the president

News Herald

The First Amendment is first in line for a reason

Omaha World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald remains committed to our community and state

Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel

President Trump, the press isn't the 'enemy' — it's America's watchdog

The Orange County Register

The president's dangerous dubbing of media as America's enemy

Panama City News Herald

We are your defense

The Post-Standard

Journalists are not the 'enemy of the people'

The Plymouth Review

This dirty war against the press must end

The Providence Journal

Trump attacks the messenger

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Stop the war on a free press

Queens Courier and the Ridgewood Times

Stop attacking the press! Remember the First Amendment of our Constitution

The Register-Mail

We believe in power of good journalism

The Ripon Commonwealth Press

One thing worse than the 'enemies of the American people' ...

Real Change News

There has never been a more critical time to engage in free speech

The San Diego Union-Tribune

How we restore faith in journalism

The Sag Harbor Express

We Are the People

The Seward County Independent

Trump's attacks on media unfair

Sentinel of Gloucester County

Call for action to protect the freedom of the press

The Sun Chronicle

Sun Chronicle joins others in emphasizing importance of free press

Swift County Monitor-News

Attacks on journalists will lead to violence

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stand in defense of the truth. Don't let Trump label journalists as "the enemy"

The Star Democrat

Trump is the source, not subject, of fake news

Sun Sentinel

President Trump, the press isn't the 'enemy' — it's America's watchdog

Swift County Monitor-News

Attacks on journalists will lead to violence

The Slo Tribune

We're not your enemy. We're journalists who cover the real news of SLO County

Society of Professional Journalists

The press isn't "fake"

The Star News

Trump's attacks on press go too far

The Star Democrat

Your local newspaper is your neighbor

The Swellesley Report

What's important about this isn't so much what we do, it's that we can do it

Tampa Bay Times

Journalists are friends of democracy, not the enemy

The Tribune

We're not your enemy. We're journalists who cover the real news of SLO County

Toledo Blade

No more enemies

The Topeka Capital-Journal

Press isn't 'enemy of the people'

Tri-City Herald

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

Valencia County News Bulletin

We are not the enemy; We are the people

Van Buren County Democrat

Friends like these

Whitman-Hanson Express

We stand for press freedom