You can stay overnight at Carlsberg's waterfall-powered pub

A dense forest, starry nights, waterfalls and fresh draft beer. What could be better?Carlsberg recent...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 6:17 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 6:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dense forest, starry nights, waterfalls and fresh draft beer. What could be better?

Carlsberg recently debuted what the Danish company says is the world's first waterfall-powered pub.

Located in Kudhva, a slate quarry turned glamping retreat in the Cornish countryside of southwest England, the Carlsberg Cabin is less of a drop-in-style bar, and more of an overnight travel experience.

You can book the lodge on Airbnb, then enjoy an off-grid getaway.

The Danish way

Designed by architect Ben Huggins of New British Design, the Scandinavian-style lodge is made from locally sourced and sustainable larch wood.

"The inspiration for the design of the Carlsberg Cabin is a 'Danish' re-imagining of the iconic Cornish engine houses you see in [hit BBC show] 'Poldark,'" Huggins said in a statement.

As part of the project, Carlsberg brought together six strangers to put together the modular structure.

With a goal to provide a carbon-neutral dwelling, the cabin's electricity is powered by a mix of hydro from the waterfall and solar energy from PV panels.

Cabin in the woods

Surrounded on all sides by trees, the cabin features a spacious deck, hanging birdcage chairs and several bedrooms that can sleep up to six people.

A tin rooftop covers the building, while a hinged wooden door opens vertically like a garage to provide more open-air seating.

Inside, travelers will find bunk beds, a basic kitchen and the highlight -- a Carlsberg Expørt DraughtMaster that's powered by a nearby waterfall.

"The original engine houses were built of stone and pumped water from the tin mines, now we've translated that iconic design into a lightweight frame structure but this time pumping beer," adds Huggins.

The Carlsberg Cabin; Kudhva, Trebarwith Strand, Tintagel, Cornwall PL34 0HH

