Clear

Man missing on Mount St. Helens for nearly a week survived on bees and berries

A hiker who was missing for six days on Mount St. Helens survived by eating bees and berries, his mother say...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 2:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 2:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A hiker who was missing for six days on Mount St. Helens survived by eating bees and berries, his mother says.

"Bees were after him the whole time, he said, so he killed them and ate them," Linda Matheny told reporters.

Animals

Bees

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Insects and arachnids

Life forms

Missing persons

Matthew Matheny was conscious and talking when rescue teams found him Wednesday, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark S. Nelson, and transported by Life Flight helicopter to a hospital.

"He got to a point where he questioned being found," Linda said at a press conference outside of Southwest Washington Medical Center where her son was being treated for dehydration. "He really started thinking, this could be it."

Linda Matheny credits her son's medical training as a nurse, his past as a Boy Scout and his physical fitness with helping him survive.

"He does P90X and is interested in fitness and health, and possibly that's what saved him," she said.

Matheny, 40, of Warren, Ohio had last been seen around 7 a.m. PT on August 9, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

He was visiting friends who had to work that day, so he borrowed a gray Subaru Outback and planned to spend the day walking around Mt. St. Helens and got lost, police and Matheny's mother said.

His friends filed a missing person report with Clark County Sheriff's Office when he didn't come back, according to authorities.

On August 11, police said, a Skamania County deputy found the car unoccupied at the Blue Lake Trailhead in Cowlitz County and Cowlitz County Search and Rescue responded with ground teams and drones.

Matheny would eventually be found 2.7 miles away from the car "as the crow flies," Linda said.

Linda arrived in Washington with her husband on Sunday. She said the most encouraging hour of each day was from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. as volunteer teams arrived to continue the search for her son.

"The look in their faces, they were going to find our boy," she said.

Linda Matheny said her son was scratched up when he was found. His feet are banged up because he was wearing flip flops when he went missing and they broke, she said.

"I'm going to wring his neck," said Linda. "What he was doing up there with only flip-flops, I have no idea."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers continue
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

Image

Jared Hankins

Image

News 10's Eric Stidman takes flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The Alzheimer's Walk

Image

The Kindness Mission

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong