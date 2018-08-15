Rep. Brenda Lawrence to Trump: 'Shame on you' for Omarosa comments

Rep. Brenda Lawrence offered a highly personal rebuke of President Donald Trump for his public feud with former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, which had reached a new level a day before when the President referred to the former White House aide as a "dog."

"And I can tell him, 'Shame on you, the fact that you are comfortable, on a national platform, to address a woman in that way, shame on you,' " the Michigan Democrat said Wednesday on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Lawrence was referring to a tweet the President made on Tuesday about Manigault Newman, who has re-entered the spotlight after details were released ahead of the publication of her upcoming tell-all book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

Lawrence, who was asked about Republicans' reactions to the President's comments, grew visibly upset as she expressed her frustration with Trump's tweets.

"To hear this is insulting," she said. "And then we have the President of the United States, who took an oath to serve, protect, defend, and here he is destroying relationships and not having the political understanding or compassion to understand the power and the damage his words make every single time he does it. It is so frustrating."

"And you are the President. And unfortunately, you're my President too," Lawrence said. "And I'm telling you, I always think he's hit rock bottom. This is totally unacceptable."

In the wake of his tweet, the President has faced criticism over his jabs at African-Americans, such as insulting the intelligence of basketball player LeBron James, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California and even CNN's Don Lemon. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pointed to Trump's frequent insults toward people of all races as proof that he is not racially animated but "calls things like he sees it."

Lawrence, who is running for re-election this fall, is just the latest politician to speak out against Trump's comment about Manigault Newman.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, said on Wednesday that he was "not comfortable" with Trump's tweet. Similarly, his Republican colleague, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said, "This kind of language is unbecoming of a President of the United States."

"There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be OK with it," Flake said.