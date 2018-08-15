Senate report finds issues with Trump administration handling of unaccompanied minors

The Department of Health and Human Services is not taking responsibility for unaccompanied minors once they're placed with sponsors, according to a Senate subcommittee report released Wednesday, an issue the subcommittee's Republican chairman called an "incredibly difficult issue."

"This is an incredibly difficult issue and it's not a partisan one," said Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, in a statement Wednesday. "These federal agencies must do more to care for unaccompanied minors and ensure they aren't trafficked or abused."

He continued: "I look forward to hearing how these agencies will improve the UAC system and better protect these children going forward."

The report found that Health and Human Services had failed to establish rules to protect unaccompanied minors and provides recommendations for improving the system to ensure these children are properly cared for and protected.

For example, from October to December 2017, out of 7,635 attempted phone calls to find unaccompanied minors placed with sponsors, HHS found 28 "had run away" and couldn't determine the whereabouts of 1.475 unaccompanied minors.

The report also found the Department of Justice currently has 355 immigration judges handling all the immigration court cases, but has the authority to hire 129 more judges. The current median wait time for an unaccompanied minor is 480 days.

The report notes that while HHS and the Department of Homeland Security have taken steps to improve the care of unaccompanied minors, major issues exist that leave the children at risk for trafficking and abuse.

The report also found that lot of the problems started in the Obama administration and continued into the Trump administration.

The issues affecting minors separated during the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy is not detailed in the report, but investigators note the crisis put strain on the unaccompanied minor program.

"This administration continues to make an already challenging reality for migrant children even more difficult and more dangerous," the subcommittee's top Democrat, Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, said in a statement. "While the recommendations in this report do not solve all of the issues that arise for unaccompanied minors arriving at our southern border, they identify critical steps needed to protect an already vulnerable population."

The subcommittee is set to hold a hearing Thursday to examine efforts by HHS, DHS and the DOJ to protect unaccompanied minors from human trafficking and other forms of abuse.