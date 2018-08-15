Clear

Over FAANG? Tech investors should focus on these stocks next

It might be time for savvy tech investors to start thinking outside the FAANG box.Matt McCall, founde...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 4:32 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It might be time for savvy tech investors to start thinking outside the FAANG box.

Matt McCall, founder and president of Penn Financial Group, says Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google are all good bets for the long-term.

But recently, the celebrated stocks have gotten hammered. McCall thinks investors may have a good opportunity to buy up some shares if the pull back in the next week or two.

"I prefer some of the small-, mid-cap companies in some of the niche areas such as AI or self-driving cars," he told CNN's Alison Kosik on "Markets Now" on Wednesday. "I think that's the future of technology."

McCall also pointed to three stocks he's favoring in particular: Teladoc, which lets patients video-chat with doctors, Intellia Therapeutics, a gene-editing company, and Sensata Technologies, which make sensors used in smart devices.

Crypto is the future

And McCall is betting on bitcoin — even as the cryptocurrency keeps falling.

"You have to be a certain type of investor to be able to stomach [the wild swings]," he said. In late December, bitcoin hit an all-time high of just under $20,000. Today, it's hovering around $6,500.

"If you're considering cryptocurrencies or if you've been in them before, I think this is a great opportunity," McCall said.

"I love them long term," he added. "I do believe the technology behind cryptos, which is blockchain, will change the way that every industry is going to be doing business in the decades ahead."

He added that cryptocurrency's critics remind him of people who dismissed the internet as just a way to access email.

Betting on Tesla

McCall also has his eye on another controversial stock, electric-car maker Tesla.

CEO Elon Musk shocked Wall Street last week when he announced on Twitter that he was considering taking the company private at $420 a share. He said he had "funding secured" for a deal, but didn't say where the money would come from.

On Monday, he said the financing referred to talks he has had with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Then on Tuesday, the Tesla board said it wasn't clear yet that going private made sense.

McCall thinks there's about a 95% chance that Musk will make good on his promise.

"I may buy today," he said. "Getting it at $420, $425 is a heck of a deal for whoever's going to put the money up and take this company private."

CNNMoney's "Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest and others, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Exceptional Living Center of Brazil

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong