Clear

Over 20 people overdosed in one New Haven park today

As New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. spoke to reporters about a spate of drug overdoses on Wednesday, he ...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 2:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. spoke to reporters about a spate of drug overdoses on Wednesday, he heard shouting coming from behind him.

"We're getting another call of a person," Alston said.

Connecticut

Continents and regions

Controlled substances

Drug overdoses

Drugs and society

Health and medical

New Haven

North America

Northeastern United States

Society

Substance abuse

The Americas

United States

He quickly helped coordinate the response, and then returned to the microphone.

That scene came on the same day that 23 people on New Haven Green and two people from other parts of the Connecticut city were believed to have overdosed on some form of K2 that may have been laced with opioids, officials said.

The patients included people of all different ages and demographics, Alston said.

"It's a nationwide problem. Let's address it that way," he said. "It's a nationwide problem that people are self-medicating for several different reasons, and every agency -- police, fire, medical hospitals -- all are strained at this time. This is a problem that's not going away."

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana said that the patients had symptoms of increased heart rates, decreased respiratory rates, a lot of vomiting, and some people were unconscious, others were semi-conscious.

No one has died, but two individuals are considered to be in serious, life-threatening condition. Some individuals who were released from the hospital needed to be treated a second time for an additional apparent overdose, Fontana said.

K2 is a synthetic cannabinoid related to marijuana that is frequently laced with other drugs, Dr. Sandy Bogucki of the Yale School of Public Health said.

In two cases, Narcan was not effective in the field, but a high dose of Narcan at the hospital was effective in combating the overdose effects. Because of that, authorities believe there was some form of opioid or synthetic fentanyl involved in the substance.

The response from emergency responders has been "tremendous," Fontana said.

He said authorities have been treating and transporting in some cases six or seven people at one time and the actions of first responders have been "life saving."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Exceptional Living Center of Brazil

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong