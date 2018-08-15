Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack

A suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday killed at least 48 people, a government official said.

The incident targeted an education center, said Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health. At least 67 others were wounded.

Afghanistan Afghanistan war Asia Bombings Conflicts and wars Continents and regions International relations and national security Kabul Middle East Middle East and North Africa National security South Asia Suicide bombings Terrorism Terrorism and counter-terrorism Terrorist attacks Unrest, conflicts and war

There was no immediate word of a claim of responsibility.

Fierce fighting also has occurred recently in Ghazni, an Afghan city south of Kabul where the Taliban launched its most serious challenge to the authority of the government in three years.