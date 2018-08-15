Aerosmith is headed to Las Vegas

Aerosmith is setting up shop in Sin City.

The band's frontman, Steven Tyler, announced Wednesday that the group will kick off a Las Vegas residency at the MGM in April.

Aerosmith Arts and entertainment Celebrities Continents and regions Las Vegas Music Music and dance Music groups and artists Musical groups Nevada North America Southwestern United States Steven Tyler The Americas United States

"We want to bring a show in there we really can't do when on the road, on a regular tour," Tyler said on The Today Show.

Tyler, drummer Joey Kramer, and guitarist Ray Tabano formed Aerosmith in 1970. After signing with Columbia Records, the group released a string of hits, including "Dream On," "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way."

Related: Aerosmith's original tour van found

They are considered one of the best-selling American rock bands of all time, selling more than 150 million records worldwide.

The Grammy Award-winning group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

In 2017, Aerosmith announced it would cancel the remaining four dates of its "Aero-Vederci, Baby!" tour due to Tyler's "unexpected medical issues."

"Steven is expected to make a full recovery," the band said in a statement released on Tyler's official Twitter account at the time. "With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world."