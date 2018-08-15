Clear

Priyanka Chopra debuts her ring

It looks like Nick Jonas did good.Weeks after it was reported that he and "Quantico" star Priyanka Ch...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 1:43 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 1:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It looks like Nick Jonas did good.

Weeks after it was reported that he and "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra got engaged, she's sporting a huge rock on her finger.

Celebrities

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: Fans freaking over reported engagement

The ring is visible in a photo of Chopra and Indian actress Raveena Tandon, posted to Tandon's Instagram account on Tuesday.

"Peecee and I getting our pouts in order," the caption read.

Neither Jonas, 25, nor Chopra, 36, has confirmed the engagement, but fans have been wondering about their relationship ever since they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala. That heated up this year after reports the pair were dating.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Chopra about the Met Gala appearance last year on his late night show, saying "Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn't he, like, 11 years old?"

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren," she said. "And we decided to go together because it was fun."

Speculation of an engagement reached a fevered pitch after People reported it and the director of Chopra's latest project tweeted that the actress was out of his "Bharat" film with a thinly veiled reference to singer-actor Jonas.

"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. "Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

