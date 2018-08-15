Clear

US Treasury targets companies in Russia, China for violating North Korea sanctions

The US government on Wednesday moved to increase economic pressure on North Korea, adding new sanctions that...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 1:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 1:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US government on Wednesday moved to increase economic pressure on North Korea, adding new sanctions that target one individual and three shipping companies in Singapore, China and Russia for violating restrictions on trade with Pyongyang.

The Treasury Department announcement follows criticism from US officials that United Nations members needed to more strictly enforce sanctions against North Korea as part of the effort to get Pyongyang to denuclearize.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Eastern Europe

Embargoes and sanctions

Europe

Government organizations - Intl

International relations

International relations and national security

Mike Pompeo

Nikki Haley

North America

North Korea

Political Figures - US

Russia

The Americas

United Nations

United States

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley directly called out Russia and China in July, when she and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on other countries to maintain economic pressure on Pyongyang to push the country to denuclearize.

The Treasury Department slapped sanctions on China's Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co. and Singapore-based affiliate SINSMS Pte. Ltd. for working together to facilitate illicit shipments to North Korea by using falsified shipping documents, such as exports of alcohol, tobacco and cigarette products.

The agency also sanctioned Russia's port service agency, Profinet Pte Ltd, and the company's director general, Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov, a Russian national. The company has provided port services at least six times to DPRK-flagged vessels that have been previously sanctioned, according to the US government.

"Treasury will continue to implement existing sanctions on North Korea, and will take action to block and designate companies, ports, and vessels that facilitate illicit shipments and provide revenue streams to the DPRK," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Mnuchin said there would be consequences against those for violating sanctions until there is full, verified denuclearization of North Korea.

In July, Pompeo said that North Korea was smuggling petroleum products "into the country at a level that far exceeds the quotas established by the United Nations." Pompeo, speaking to reporters at the UN with Haley at his side, added that "illegal ship-to-ship transfers are the most prominent means by which this is happening."

"The United States reminds every UN member state of its responsibility to stop illegal ship-to-ship transfers, and we urge them to step up their enforcement efforts as well," Pompeo said. When sanctions are not enforced strictly, "the prospects for the successful denuclearization are diminished."

Haley called out Russia and China directly. She referred to a US attempt on July 19 to bring a complaint before the UN to discipline North Korea for its smuggling. China and Russia blocked the measure.

"We have photographs of proof of ship-to-ship transfers," Haley said. Speaking of the US complaint, she added, "Now for China and Russia to block it, what are they telling us? Are they telling us that they want to continue supplying this oil? They claim they need more information. We don't need any more information. The sanctions committee has what it needs. We all know it's going forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong