Clear

Stolen Buddha statue returning home after 57 years

In 1961, 14 statues were stolen from the Archaeological Survey of India museum in Nalanda, eastern India....

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 1:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 1:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In 1961, 14 statues were stolen from the Archaeological Survey of India museum in Nalanda, eastern India.

On Wednesday, as part of the ceremonies for India's Independence Day celebrations, one of the sculptures, a bronze seated Buddha in the Bhumisparsha Mudra pose, was handed back to Indian high commissioner, Y.K. Sinha at a ceremony in London.

Art theft

Arts and entertainment

Asia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Buddhism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

India

Larceny and theft

Property crimes

Religious groups

Society

South Asia

Visual arts

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

The story of how the 12th-century statue was spotted and recovered after it went missing for almost 60 years is fascinating.

Lynda Albertson, who heads the Association for Research into Crimes Against Art (ARCA), was in the Netherlands on business when she decided to attend the European Fine Arts Fair in Maastricht.

In a blog post detailing her experience, she said she was at the trade fair "to keep an eye open for looted antiquities which might be on sale with fabricated provenances -- artworks from the ancient past which have no legitimate pedigree as they have been looted directly from the ground."

She was not expecting to find an object stolen from a museum, as these thefts are usually registered with police and included in art theft databases.

But when she saw the Buddha statue at one of the international art dealers' stands, she had a strong suspicion she had accidentally come across something big.

So she sent a photo of the artifacts to Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, a volunteer network that tracks and brings back India's stolen heritage.

Together, after several cross-checks, they decided it was a match with the statues stolen in 1961 and contacted police.

"I identified the piece one day before the fair closed," Albertson told CNN. "That's insufficient time to get ILORs (International Letters of Request) for assistance from India to Dutch police to seize the piece. So the dealer was informed that there would be an investigation in their home country, the UK, and agreed to take the object off sale while the police conducted their investigation."

True example of cooperation

Since it was stolen, the statue had changed hands several times before eventually being delivered to the London-based dealer, according to the Metropolitan Police's art and antique unit, which took over the case.

The dealer is not being named publicly having agreed to voluntary forfeiture, Albertson said.

"We are delighted to be able to facilitate the return this important piece of cultural heritage to India," the Met's Detective Constable Sophie Hayes said in a statement.

"This case has been a true example of cooperation between law enforcement, the trade and scholars," she added. "Particular credit must go to the eagle-eyed informants who made us aware that the missing piece had been located after so many years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong