Taylor Swift marks anniversary of her court victory

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 1:45 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Taylor Swift is marking the one-year anniversary of her court victory in an assault case.

The singer was on stage in Tampa as part of her Reputation Tour on Tuesday when she became emotional discussing the trial that concluded in August 2017.

"A year ago I was not playing in a stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado. This is the day the jury sided in my favor and said that they believed me."

Swift accused radio host David Mueller of groping her during a meet-and-greet event in June 2013. Mueller sued Swift, her mother, and radio promotions director Frank Bell in 2015 after he was fired from his radio job as a result.

Swift filed a countersuit aginst Mueller for assault and battery and won. He was required to pay $1 in damages to Swift.

"I guess I just think about all the people that weren't believed and the people who haven't been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won't be believed," Swift said on stage. "I just wanted to say I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed, because I don't know what turn my life would have taken if somebody didn't believe me when I said something had happened to me."

"We have so much further to go, and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there for me [in] what was really a horrible part of my life," Swift added. "You guys have seen me go through so many ups and downs in my life -- just due to the public nature of the way my life is -- and I just wanted to say that I'm so happy to see you and to have you and know you through the ups and downs in my life."

