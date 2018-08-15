Emmys co-host Colin Jost not a fan of awards shows

Clear
Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 12:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Despite being one of the hosts of this year's Emmy Awards, Colin Jost says he's not a huge fan of awards shows.

In a Los Angeles Times interview published Tuesday with Jost and his "Saturday Night Live" co-star Michael Che, the pair -- who have been tapped to host the upcoming Emmys -- talked about awards shows.

While Che fondly remembered liking the MTV Awards when he was younger, Jost responded with an "Eh. I think most of the time they're way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn't care about."

"At the end of the day, it's adults getting trophies," Jost was quoted as saying. "Why should that be taken seriously? And remember when movies like 'Gladiator' won best picture? Why can't good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? They're both good and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make."

Some folks on Twitter didn't take too kindly to that.

It was even tied into the recent controversy over the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announcing it would be adding a "popular film" category to its lineup of Academy Awards nominations.

"The problem with Colin Jost's comments & the Most Popular Movie Oscar & the overall 'no one cares about awards' dismissiveness is the false equivalence between popularity and quality," one person tweeted. "Many good movies are also popular, but popularity in and of itself is not worthy of celebration."

Others didn't think it was such a big deal.

"Is colin jost actually in trouble for backing movies like gladiator winning an Oscar and award shows taking themselves too seriously or am I missing the part where he said the n word or something," one person tweeted.

