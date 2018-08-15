Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'This is a case about lies,' prosecutor says in Manafort trial closing argument

Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the trial of Paul Manafort with prosecutors accusing the former...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the trial of Paul Manafort with prosecutors accusing the former Trump campaign chairman of repeatedly lying in order to finance an extravagant lifestyle.

"Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it, and he lied to get more money when he didn't," prosecutor Greg Andres told jurors. "This is a case about lies."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Robert Mueller

2016 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Court trials

Greg Andres

Law and legal system

Misc people

Trial and procedure

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Manafort's emails, memos and financial records were "littered with lies," Andres added.

The trial is reaching its end as President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani continue to bash special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

A win for Mueller's team in the high-profile prosecution of a top Trump campaign figure would send shockwaves through Trump's orbit of aides, friends and outside advisers -- and heighten anticipation for Mueller's next moves. A loss would increase the chorus of calls for Mueller's investigation to end.

RELATED: Giuliani claims Mueller waiting for Manafort verdict to negotiate Trump interview

In his closing, Andres argued that Manafort lied -- repeating the word to the jury several times. He said Manafort hid his income from Ukraine, lied to federal authorities and defrauded banks.

He alleged that Manafort's tax returns from 2010 through 2014 are false, and told jurors they must find that Manafort willfully and knowingly lied on the official IRS forms about his income and foreign accounts.

The prosecutor punctuated this by showing the first of several emails the jury will revisit today -- in which Manafort called one of the 31 foreign accounts "my account." Manafort wrote it "when no one was looking. He did not know one day he would be sitting in this very courtroom," Andres said.

Manafort is facing 18 charges of tax and banking crimes and has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

What will defense do?

Eyes will be on the defense after it rested without calling any witnesses. Manafort attorney Kevin Downing said Tuesday as he was leaving the courthouse that the defense rested its case because "the government has not met its burden of proof."

On Tuesday, Manafort spoke for the first time during the trial when he told Judge T.S. Ellis he would not be testifying during a brief questioning at the podium.

Manafort is not required to testify because of his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Ellis made this clear during his conversation with Manafort.

"You have an absolute right to testify before this jury," Ellis said. "You have an absolute right to remain silent before this jury."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong