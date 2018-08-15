Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trained in martial arts and armed with assault rifles, India's first all-female SWAT team hits the streets

India's first all-female Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team took to the streets of New Delhi this week ...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 12:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

India's first all-female Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team took to the streets of New Delhi this week as the country marked 71 years of independence.

The SWAT team will be part of the city's police force and responsible for providing support during hostage crises, terrorist attacks and other high-profile threats in the Indian capital, police said.

Asia

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Holidays and observances

India

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

South Asia

US Independence Day

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Hostage taking

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Population and demographics

Society

Firearms

Martial arts

Sports and recreation

Weapons and arms

The team's deployment is remarkable in a country that performs poorly in gender-specific measures of workforce inclusivity. India ranks 120 among 131 countries in female labor force participation rates, according to the World Bank.

In 2017, about 28% of Indian women between the ages of 15 and 64 had a job or were actively looking for one, compared with 82% of men in the same age group.

Women made up about 7.2% of the total Indian police force last year, according to India's Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Members of the team are equipped with MP5 submachine guns and AK-47 rifles, and have been trained in Krav Maga, a form of martial arts used by the Israel Defense Forces.

They stood on guard Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in northern Delhi.

Pramod Kushwaha, a senior official with the Delhi Police, said the force believes having an all-female SWAT team is "a good message that we can send."

"They've been trained for fifteen months," he added, three months longer than non-SWAT team officers. "They've been trained in commando operations, jungle warfare, urban warfare, hostage crisis situations, stress situations -- all commando tactics, they've been trained in that."

Kushwaha said the women are "at par, and in certain cases, I found they're much better than our male commandos."

"They're extremely fit, extremely professional. I can say with confidence that given any situation, I'll be using them first," he added.

Rajnath Singh, India's home minister, also praised the women, saying that it is no small feat for such young officers to perform with a high level of alertness, attention and efficiency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong