Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hallquist: I'm not sure what socialism is

Christine Hallquist, who won the Democratic primary for governor in Vermont, talks with CNN's John Berman about becoming the first transgender gubernatorial nominee for a major political party.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vermont's Democratic nominee for governor Christine Hallquist, who made history Tuesday as the first transgender gubernatorial nominee for a major political party, said she's running to raise the issue of rural economic development in her home state.

"If you look at what's happening in rural Vermont, it is the same thing that's happening in rural America. We're seeing increasing rates of poverty, flights to the city, an aging demographic and we can change that," Hallquist told CNN's John Berman during an interview on "New Day" Wednesday.

She added, "It is about economic growth for the bottom 20% on the economic ladder."

Hallquist supports "Medicare for all" and raising the minimum wage. Her candidacy was backed by the Justice Democrats, the same group that helped launch progressive candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign in New York.

But she has declined embracing any labels of being a socialist.

"I'm not a person that's big on labels because I found labels are used to separate people," Hallquist told Berman. "I look at the platform of a living wage and health care for all, that is called civilized society. I don't know even how that became socialism or Republican or Democrat. Let's be a civilized society."

She later added, "I'm not sure I even know what socialism is. I don't have the background to answer that question."

Asked if she supports capitalism, Hallquist said measuring by gross domestic product is a "flawed measure because that just encourages consumption."

If she beats Republican incumbent Phil Scott in November, Hallquist will become the country's first transgender governor.

"I didn't necessarily think about what it would look like to win, but it is starting to sink in, the historic significance of this nationwide," Hallquist told Berman Wednesday morning, adding that she's "proud and honored to be making history for the nation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong