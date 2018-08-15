Clear

On Independence Day, Modi promises Indian manned space mission

India will launch its first manned mission to space by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Indepe...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 8:31 AM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 8:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

India will launch its first manned mission to space by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address to the nation.

Speaking from the ramparts of the historic red fort in New Delhi, Modi said it was a "dream" for the country to send a citizen to space before it celebrates 75 years of independence.

Asia

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celestial bodies and objects

Continents and regions

India

Mars

Narendra Modi

Planets and moons

Political Figures - Intl

South Asia

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

Space industry

Space launches

Spacecraft and satellites

Technology

Holidays and observances

US Independence Day

"A child of mother India -- whether son or daughter, it can be anyone -- they will go into space," Modi said.

Critical technology

Ajey Lele, a senior fellow at the Delhi-based Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (IDSA), said Modi's proposal was "extremely ambitious."

"Unless you have a proper deadline, it is difficult for the scientific community to pitch together properly," he said.

Speaking to Indian media this week, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) head K. Sivan said the organization was inching closer to sending an astronaut to space.

"We have developed lot of technology, a lot of critical technology ... required for human space program," he said.

In July, ISRO successfully tested a crew escape system, a critical technology for human spaceflight.

If successful in fulfilling Modi's promise, India would become the second country in Asia, after China, to master human spaceflight.

"Done by Indian scientists, by Indian courage, we will come in at the fourth place in the world among the countries that have sent a manned flight into space," said Modi.

Space race

India has been ramping up its space program for years now. Since 2014, it has launched 237 satellites for international customers from 29 countries, according to the Department of Space.

In 2014, India successfully put a satellite in orbit around Mars, becoming the first nation to do so on its initial attempt and the first Asian country to reach the red planet.

At $74 million, Delhi's Mars Orbiter Mission came in at a fraction of the $671 million price tag for NASA's MAVEN mission to Mars in the same year.

Three years later, India successfully launched 104 micro-satellites from a single rocket, propelling the Asian space race.

However, despite its advances, India's space program has faced considerable criticism from those who feel the country could be spending its money better on other projects.

The projected cost for a manned space flight is around $1.2 billion, Lele said. "But India has been putting money slowly into this," he added. "The technology that has been developed for these programs has been done at a low cost."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong