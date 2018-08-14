Clear

Penn Jillette claims Trump said 'racially insensitive' comments during 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Magician Penn Jillette, one half of the duo Penn &Teller, claims he heard President Donald Trump say "racial...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 12:46 AM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 12:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Magician Penn Jillette, one half of the duo Penn &Teller, claims he heard President Donald Trump say "racially insensitive" remarks during his time appearing on the reality competition show, "The Celebrity Apprentice."

Jillette stopped short of confirming the details of Trump's alleged comments, but his assertion comes at a time of renewed discussion about whether Trump purportedly said the N-word, a racial epithet, during production of the reality TV series.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Penn Jillette

Political Figures - US

Racism and racial discrimination

Reality television

Societal issues

Society

Television programming

US federal government

White House

"He would say racially insensitive things that made me uncomfortable," Jillette told Vulture in an interview. "I don't think he ever said anything in that room like 'African Americans are inferior' or anything about rape or grabbing women, but of those two hours every other day in a room with him, every ten minutes was fingernails on chalkboard."

Asked if tapes of Trump making those comments exist, Jillette said, "Yeah, I was in the room."

Jillette gave one example of Trump speaking about women in a demeaning way, but declined to provide more specifics.

"If Donald Trump had not become president, I would tell you all the stories. But the stakes are now high and I am an unreliable narrator," he said. "What I do, as much as anything, is I'm a storyteller. And storytellers are liars. So I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong."

Jillette appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of "The Celebrity Apprentice," the latter of which was an all-star season and also featured Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Manigault Newman, a former Trump aide, claims in her new tell-all book, "Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House," that Trump used a racial slur on the set of the NBC reality show.

This week, Trump fired back Manigault Newman in a tweet, saying, "When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

Trump's use of the term "dog" drew a firestorm of criticism.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has said the book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong