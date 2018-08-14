Clear

Keith Ellison wins AG nomination in Minnesota after denying abuse allegations

Rep. Keith Ellison will win the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nomination for Minnesota attorney general, C...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 12:47 AM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 12:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Keith Ellison will win the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nomination for Minnesota attorney general, CNN projects Tuesday, easily besting four other candidates just days after denying allegations he physically abused an ex-girlfriend.

The victory positions Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee and an ally of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, to fight President Donald Trump in court.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Keith Ellison

Midwestern United States

Minnesota

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

Government and public administration

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

State attorneys general have led the Democratic opposition to Trump on some battles -- including Trump's executive order banning travel from some Muslim-majority nations. Ellison is one of two Muslim members of Congress.

Over the weekend, Ellison was accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. Her son Austin Monahan wrote on Facebook that he'd found a video on his mother's computer in 2017 that he said showed the Minnesota Democrat attempting to drag his mother off a bed while cursing at her. Karen Monahan declined to share the video with CNN.

Ellison denied the claims on Sunday and said no video of the incident existed because it did not happen.

"Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being," Ellison said in a statement. "This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false."

The DNC is reviewing the allegations against Ellison, spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told CNN.

"These allegations recently came to light and we are reviewing them," the spokeswoman said. "All allegations of domestic abuse are disturbing and should be taken seriously."

His primary victory comes less than two years after Ellison nearly defeated Tom Perez for the chairmanship of the DNC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong