Keith Ellison wins AG nomination in Minnesota after denying abuse allegations

Rep. Keith Ellison will win the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nomination for Minnesota attorney general, CNN projects Tuesday, easily besting four other candidates just days after denying allegations he physically abused an ex-girlfriend.

The victory positions Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee and an ally of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, to fight President Donald Trump in court.

State attorneys general have led the Democratic opposition to Trump on some battles -- including Trump's executive order banning travel from some Muslim-majority nations. Ellison is one of two Muslim members of Congress.

Over the weekend, Ellison was accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. Her son Austin Monahan wrote on Facebook that he'd found a video on his mother's computer in 2017 that he said showed the Minnesota Democrat attempting to drag his mother off a bed while cursing at her. Karen Monahan declined to share the video with CNN.

Ellison denied the claims on Sunday and said no video of the incident existed because it did not happen.

"Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being," Ellison said in a statement. "This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false."

The DNC is reviewing the allegations against Ellison, spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told CNN.

"These allegations recently came to light and we are reviewing them," the spokeswoman said. "All allegations of domestic abuse are disturbing and should be taken seriously."

His primary victory comes less than two years after Ellison nearly defeated Tom Perez for the chairmanship of the DNC.