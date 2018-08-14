Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VOTES PASSED: Vigo County Council votes to raise income tax to fund new jail Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2016 National Teacher of the Year could be Connecticut's first black Democrat in Congress

Jahana Hayes moved one step closer towards becoming Connecticut's first black Democrat in Congress on Tuesda...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jahana Hayes moved one step closer towards becoming Connecticut's first black Democrat in Congress on Tuesday when the former National Teacher of the Year bested Mary Glassman in the state's 5th Congressional District primary.

Glassman conceded to Hayes as results streamed in, calling her a "tough competitor" who "ran a good race." The seat was opened when Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced she wouldn't be seeking re-election following accusations she mishandled an abuse claim in her office.

Connecticut

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Education

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

North America

Northeastern United States

Politics

Sandy Hook School Shooting

Shootings

Teachers and teaching

The Americas

United States

US Congress

President Barack Obama named Hayes, who was then teaching social studies at John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, National Teacher of the Year in 2016. She was celebrated for her story: She grew up in a housing project in Waterbury, was raised by her grandmother while her mother struggled with drug addiction and became a mom at 17.

"Our teacher of the year here stands as proof that you can't set expectations high enough for our kids," Obama said. "There's magic in those kids. We just have to find it."

Hayes ran toward her story during her primary campaign, touting the hurdles she overcame to get to her place in life and her campaign prominently featured Obama awarding her the teacher's award.

"This is my home, where people are strong, but they aren't supposed to run for Congress," Hayes said in a campaign video about Waterbury. "If Congress starts to look like us, no one can stop us. This is our moment to act, to organize, and bring our truth to power."

Hayes ran on protecting the public education system, moving towards a single-payer health care system and passing gun control legislation, a position she attributes to the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in nearby Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

Hayes will face either Republicans Manny Santos, Ruby Corby O'Neill or Rich DuPont in the November general election. The district leans Democratic, according to a host of race ratings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs