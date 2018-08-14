Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VOTES PASSED: Vigo County Council votes to raise income tax to fund new jail Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pentagon to return bells captured in the Philippines over 100 years ago

The US military intends to return to the Philippines the famed Bells of Balangiga, captured by occupying US ...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 10:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US military intends to return to the Philippines the famed Bells of Balangiga, captured by occupying US troops more than 100 years ago, a US defense official told CNN Tuesday.

Manila has long sought the repatriation of the church bells, which were taken by US troops in 1901 during a particularly bloody chapter of the Philippine-American War.

Asia

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Philippines

Southeast Asia

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Armed forces

Defense departments

Government departments and authorities

International relations and national security

Military

Military casualties

National security

North America

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

The bells have deep significance for many in the United States and the Philippines. Some members of Congress and veterans' groups had opposed their return. Some lawmakers still do.

The defense official said that no specific date has been identified for the return of the bells, but that the Pentagon is committed to a timely resolution.

Opposition

In 2017, Congress passed legislation lifting a decade-long ban on returning the bells and the Pentagon consulted with various veterans' associations, according to the official.

Congress was notified of the Pentagon's intention to return the bells last week.

However, the congressional delegation from Wyoming, where two of the bells are located, slammed the decision to return the artifacts. The third bell has been kept on a US military base in South Korea.

"These bells are memorials to American war dead and should not be transferred to the Philippines. We oppose any efforts by the administration to move the bells to the Philippines without the support of Wyoming's veterans' community," Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"While we have respect for the relationship between the United States and the government of the Philippines, we believe that moving the bells establishes a dangerous precedent for future veterans' memorials," they added.

Ringing bells

The defense official said that the Pentagon has received assurances from the secretary of national defense for the Philippines and the ambassador that the bells would be returned to the same Catholic Church in Balangiga from where they were removed.

The village of Balangiga was the site of one of the deadliest days suffered by US troops during the 1899-1902 Philippine-American war, which erupted after the US took possession of the islands from Spain following the Spanish-American War. More than 4,300 US soldiers died in the conflict.

Forty-eight US soldiers were killed in an ambush in Balangiga. Years after the attack, surviving US troops said they could still remember the sound of the ringing church bells, which signaled a surprise ambush by rebels. The US military seized the bells after conducting a series of attacks in retaliation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs