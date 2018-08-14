Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VOTES PASSED: Vigo County Council votes to raise income tax to fund new jail Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kris Kobach wins Kansas GOP governor nomination after incumbent Colyer concedes

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has narrowly won the Republican nomination for governor, ousting incum...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 10:35 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has narrowly won the Republican nomination for governor, ousting incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer in the state's primary.

Colyer conceded the race Tuesday night, a week after the election took place and after additional absentee and provisional ballots extended Kobach's razor-thin lead to 345 votes out of more than 313,000 votes cast.

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

Jeff Colyer

Kansas

Kris Kobach

Midwestern United States

North America

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

State elections

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US political parties

US Presidential elections

US Republican Party

Ballots

Donald Trump

Colyer's concession ends a week of drama that featured scrutiny over every ballot, frantic back-and-forths over whether Kobach would recuse himself in a potential recount and a wait to see how many absentee and provisional ballots would ultimately be added after election night.

Democrats, who nominated state Sen. Laura Kelly for governor, believe Kobach's penchant for controversy gives them an opening in a ruby red state that Trump won by 21 percentage points, but where the party believes local issues have shifted in its favor. Teacher-fueled protests over education funding and two competitive congressional races have made Kansas a battleground in November's midterm elections.

Kobach had the backing of President Donald Trump, who endorsed him just before the primary. Kobach is an advocate for restrictive voting laws and, as the head of Trump's voting commission, had backed the President's claims of widespread voter fraud, despite failing to produce evidence to support those claims.

Johnson County, the home of heavily populated Kansas City suburbs, was where Colyer had hoped to narrow the gap with Kobach. But on Tuesday, the county's board of canvassers tallied provisional ballots and ultimately added 24 votes to Kobach's lead.

"I just had a conversation with the Secretary of State and I congratulated him on his success and repeated my determination to keep this seat in Republican hands," Colyer said at a news conference Tuesday night, the Kansas City Star reported. "This election is probably the closest in America, but the numbers just aren't there unless we go to extraordinary measures."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs