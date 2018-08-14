Clear

A store accused a woman of hiding school supplies under her clothes. She was pregnant.

Shirell Bates was shopping for school supplies for her kids when a police officer asked the North Carolina w...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 8:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 8:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shirell Bates was shopping for school supplies for her kids when a police officer asked the North Carolina woman what was under her shirt.

Bates, a mother of two, is pregnant with twins.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Larceny and theft

Property crimes

Shoplifting

Companies

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pregnancy and childbirth

Staples Inc

Women's health

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

"Initially, I thought he was joking, so my response was, 'Twins,'" she told CNN affiliate WSOC. "I'm 34 weeks with twins. I'm having a boy and a girl."

But when the officer didn't believe her, Bates realized something was off: She was being accused of shoplifting.

"At that point, to avoid him asking me again, I actually lifted my shirt just a little bit, just to expose my belly, so just he can see that I'm just a regular pregnant person buying school supplies," Bates told WSOC.

The incident happened last week at a Staples stores in Pineville, North Carolina. A store manager "mistakenly assumed" she was shoplifting and reported it to a police officer visiting the store, a Staples spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

After the police officer confirmed there was no theft, the employee told Bates that several people had previously hid merchandise in their clothing.

"She pretty much jumped the gun without any type of evidence, except for my stomach is large," Bates said. "That's not fair. No mom should have to go through that."

The store says the manager has been terminated. The employee "did not follow correct protocol and also failed to adhere to our existing policy on how to interact with our customers."

The company also apologized to Bates and gave her a full refund.

"At Staples, we want all customers to feel welcome in our stores, and work with our associates to foster an inclusive culture," the company said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

Image

Back to school weekend at ISU

Image

EMS Lab Simulation

Image

Getting ready for the air show traffic

Image

Chip and Seal project starts

Image

How to stay safe from wildfires

Image

Vincennes State of the City

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs