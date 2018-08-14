Clear

Kellyanne Conway's husband suggests Trump makes false statements, attacks both allies and his own employees

The husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared to hammer President Donald Trump for making fal...

The husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared to hammer President Donald Trump for making false statements and attacking allies, adding to a long list of criticisms he's lobbed against the President online.

Since last year, George Conway, a prominent attorney whom Trump considered nominating for solicitor general, has been posting and retweeting tweets critical of the President. Conway's latest criticism took aim at the President for his response to former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman's unflattering accusations against Trump and his White House and campaign staffs.

After the President tweeted a suggestion that he kept Manigault Newman at the White House "because she only said GREAT things about me," Washington Post writer Philip Bump asked on Twitter Tuesday what would happen in a similar situation at a publicly traded company. How would a board react to their CEO telling them an unqualified employee wasn't terminated "because the employee constantly praised him"?

"Interesting analogy," George Conway responded in a tweet. "Likewise, what if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company 'divisions' (w/ scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor?"

Earlier Monday, Kellyanne Conway did not directly answer whether she had spoken to the President about the tape, but seemed to imply she did saying, "It was my job to tell the President every rumor, innuendo, fact, fiction."

"I've worked alongside Donald Trump for two straight years," she added. "I've never heard him say anything about that, including about my husband, who has completely denied that he has used a racial epithet."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

In April, Kellyanne Conway said it was inappropriate and a "double standard" to be asked about her husband's tweets.

Conway told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," "We're now going to talk about other people's spouses and significant others just because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there."

She added that Bash's prompt "was meant to harass and embarrass" and suggested that she wouldn't have been asked that question if she were a man.

