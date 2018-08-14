Clear

Former Baltimore officer indicted in beating that was caught on video

The former Baltimore police officer caught on video repeatedly punching a man was indicted on assault and mi...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The former Baltimore police officer caught on video repeatedly punching a man was indicted on assault and misconduct charges, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday.

Arthur Williams is accused of first- and second-degree assault and misconduct in office, she told reporters. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Williams, who resigned Sunday amid outrage over the attack, has "a history of antagonizing and aggravating" that same civilian, the man's attorney said.

Warren Brown represents Dashawn McGrier, who got pummeled by the police officer Saturday morning.

Williams was a newly sworn probationary officer, Baltimore police union president Gene S. Ryan said.

CNN reached out to the police union for comment. Attempts to reach Williams have not been successful.

Criminal charges will not be brought against a second officer seen in the video who was watching Williams pummel McGrier but doing little to intervene, Mosby said. "Our preliminary assessment of the available evidence has been, in light of his responsibilities at the scene, there are no criminal charges that are appropriate."

What led up to the beating

The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Saturday while officers were working on "a crime suppression detail related to crime in the area," Baltimore police spokesman T. J. Smith said.

"Two officers encountered a man, whom one of the officers is familiar with," police said.

"After the first encounter, officers released him and ... approached him again to provide him a citizen's contact sheet," police said.

Smith said officers are required to fill out a contact sheet any time they talk to a citizen in relation to any type of investigation, no matter how brief the encounter.

"When he was asked for his identification, the situation escalated when he refused," police said.

What happened next

Bystanders capture video of McGrier screaming in the officer's face.

"For what?!" McGrier yells at Williams.

The officer responds by shoving the man backward against a brick wall.

"Don't touch me!" McGrier yells, slapping the cop's hand away.

Then the video gets really ugly.

The officer starts throwing punches and continues pummeling McGrier for the next 12 seconds.

Both men eventually fall to the ground and Williams pins McGrier down with his arm across his neck. McGrier's blood starts pooling on the sidewalk.

Brown said his client's injuries include a fractured jaw, but he should be released from a hospital on Monday.

"He's beat up. It's like as if ... you got tackled by (Brian) Urlacher or Ray Lewis or something," Brown referencing the former professional football players. "You're just a little guy ... and you can't defend yourself."

Brown said his client was arrested by the same officer in June and charged with assaulting the officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, and resisting arrest.

Brown said that during the June incident, his client was trying to restrain a young woman encountered by the officer. The cop then directed his ire at McGrier, grabbed him off a bicycle and threw him to the ground, the attorney said.

When asked about the June incident, Baltimore Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the man's contact with the officer resulted in his arrest. Tuggle noted there was no complaint filed by the man at the time.

