Clear

Google parent company invests $375 million in Oscar Health

Alphabet is pouring $375 million into Oscar Health, a small insurer that thinks it can use big data to revol...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alphabet is pouring $375 million into Oscar Health, a small insurer that thinks it can use big data to revolutionize its industry.

The investment by Google's parent company, announced Tuesday, follows its participation in a $165 million infusion earlier this year. That round included investments from Verily Life Sciences, a division of Alphabet focused on using technology to prevent, detect and manage disease. Google also has invested in the company through its Capital G venture capital fund.

Oscar also announced Tuesday that Salar Kamangar, a longtime Google executive and former CEO of YouTube, will join its board.

The health insurer was co-founded in 2012 by Joshua Kushner, whose brother, Jared Kushner, is President Trump's son-in-law.

Oscar is one of several startup insurers that hoped to capitalize on the Affordable Care Act and the millions of Americans flooding the individual health insurance market. However, the company struggled in its early years as Obamacare got off to a rough start.

Related: Cleveland Clinic partners with startup Oscar to offer insurance in Ohio

Its outlook has since brightened. Oscar expanded into new geographic areas last year and this year, and it plans to enter the Medicare Advantage business in 2020.

Oscar declined to comment beyond its statement. An Alphabet spokesperson said the company has invested in the insurer over many years and is "thrilled to invest further to help Oscar in its next phase of growth."

In an interview with Wired on Monday, Oscar co-founder and CEO Mario Schlosser said the company will invest more heavily in data, which it believes can make health care cheaper and more efficient. It plans to use Alphabet's infusion to, among other things, hire more engineers, data scientists, product designers and clinicians.

"...pretty much everything that we do internally to manage people's health care was reinvented and rebuilt from a technology perspective. And so that's what we can now go faster toward," Schlosser told Wired.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

Image

Back to school weekend at ISU

Image

EMS Lab Simulation

Image

Getting ready for the air show traffic

Image

Chip and Seal project starts

Image

How to stay safe from wildfires

Image

Vincennes State of the City

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs