Clear

A teacher battling cancer ran out of sick days. School employees showered him with theirs.

The chemotherapy dripped through a catheter in his chest. Cancer patient Robert Goodman had burned through h...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The chemotherapy dripped through a catheter in his chest. Cancer patient Robert Goodman had burned through his paid sick days while undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for colon cancer.

The Florida public school teacher figured he needed at least 20 additional sick days to deal with more chemotherapy, days he just didn't have. So on July 23, right there in a room at Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach County, Goodman took a selfie, posted it on Facebook and appealed for help.

Cancer

Compensation and benefits

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Employee leave

Florida

Health and medical

Labor and employment

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Education

Teachers and teaching

Chemotherapy and radiation treatments

Medical treatments and procedures

Within four days he had enough sick days to cover an entire semester.

"I couldn't believe it happened so fast," Goodman, 56, told CNN.

Teachers, staff members, administrators and even lunchroom workers who pay into the Florida retirement system transferred 75 sick days to Goodman.

"Educators all over the country were reaching out to me to donate their sick days, even professors over at Florida Atlantic University," he said. "I felt guilty because I knew there were people who had it much worse than me."

A terrifying diagnosis, a stunning response

Goodman, who has taught history at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School for 23 years, learned he had stage III colon cancer in April. "It was terrifying," he said.

He began documenting his journey on Facebook.

"It was the easiest way to let people know how I was feeling and at the same time inspire people who were going through something similar," Goodman said.

The response to his appeal for more sick days was remarkable.

"I wasn't surprised that teachers were giving. Teachers are always giving all the time," he said. " When one of their own needs help they'll always step up.

And there was the outpouring of support from students.

"Students sharing stories of how I've positively influenced them was a good reminder of why I chose to teach and why I can't wait to get back," Goodman said.

Missing school, but still teaching a lesson

Classes at Goodman's school started on August 13th. For now, he isn't there. As Goodman continues to fight cancer, the self-proclaimed "teacher by day, singer-songwriter by life" is working on songs. He hopes to use his experience to inspire more good in humanity.

"Anybody can get cancer, but not everyone is willing to help," Goodman said. "We all have it in us, but it's good to get back in touch with our compassion."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

Image

Back to school weekend at ISU

Image

EMS Lab Simulation

Image

Getting ready for the air show traffic

Image

Chip and Seal project starts

Image

How to stay safe from wildfires

Image

Vincennes State of the City

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs