Clear

Poll: Majority of GOP agrees news media is 'enemy of the people'

A majority of Republicans said they believed the news media is "the enemy of the people" rather than "an imp...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A majority of Republicans said they believed the news media is "the enemy of the people" rather than "an important part of democracy" in a poll released Tuesday.

The poll from Quinnipiac University showed 51% of GOP respondents identified with President Donald Trump's "enemy of the people" line -- a result that reflected an ongoing partisan breakdown on the validity of the press.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Political organizations

Politics

US political parties

US Republican Party

Democracy

Donald Trump

Forms of government

Political Figures - US

Tuesday's poll showed 36% of GOP respondents called the news media "an important part of democracy," a much smaller share than any other group listed out by Quinnipiac. Only 5% of Democrats and 24% of independents called the news media "the enemy of the people" compared to 91% of Democrats and 65% of independents who said it was "an important part of democracy."

Overall, Tuesday's poll showed 26% of respondents said the news media is "the enemy of the people" and 65% said it is "an important part of democracy," with the remaining 10% saying neither or "don't know."

Quinnipiac took its poll of 1,175 voters from August 9-13 and said the results have a margin of error plus/minus 3.4 percentage points.

The overall numbers have held somewhat steady over the past few months of Quinnipiac asking the same question about the news media, mirroring Trump's frequent declarations about "fake news" as the enemy of the people.

A July release from Quinnipiac had GOP respondents split with 45% saying "enemy of the people" and 44% saying "part of democracy," while a June poll had 42% of Republicans saying "enemy of the people" and 35% saying "part of democracy."

An April poll showed GOP respondents at roughly the same position as Tuesday's release, with 51% of Republicans saying "enemy of the people" and 37% saying "part of democracy."

A Quinnipiac poll from March 2017 used different phrasing, asking respondents if they agreed or disagreed with Trump's "statement that certain news organizations are the enemy of the American people." This alternative phrasing solicited largely similar responses overall as well as among partisan and demographic breakdowns, but its support among Republicans was much higher than the question used in Tuesday's poll, with 81% of Republicans saying they agreed with Trump and only 17% saying they disagreed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

Image

Back to school weekend at ISU

Image

EMS Lab Simulation

Image

Getting ready for the air show traffic

Image

Chip and Seal project starts

Image

How to stay safe from wildfires

Image

Vincennes State of the City

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs