Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump referred to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, the only African-American to have served in a senior role in the White House, as a "dog" in his latest attack on her.

-- Paul Manafort's defense team rests without presenting a case. Manafort spoke for the first time at his trial, only to say he won't testify.

-- A highway bridge collapsed in northern Italy, crushing cars underneath and leaving dozens dead, Italian media reports.

-- A crash outside of the UK Houses of Parliament is being treated as a terror incident, police say.

-- While Elon Musk says he's seeking to take Tesla private, a rival electric carmaker from China is aiming for a $1.8 billion cash injection by going public.

-- Melbourne, Australia loses its revered status as the word's most liveable city. Here is the new top spot.

-- Elephants rarely get cancer. Scientists want to see if humans can learn from them.

-- Tinder co-founders and eight others sue the dating app's owners, claiming they're owed $2 billion.

-- Fans around the world rally for Aretha Franklin in the wake of news that the legendary singer is gravely ill.