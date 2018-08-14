Clear

Neil Gorsuch Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of US Su...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 6:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Personal:
Birth date: August 29, 1967

Neil Gorsuch

Political Figures - US

Assisted suicide

Death and dying

End of life decisions

Societal issues

Society

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Fast Facts

North America

United States

US Congress

US Senate

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

The Americas

Birth place: Denver, Colorado

Birth name: Neil McGill Gorsuch

Father: David Gorsuch, lawyer

Mother: Anne Gorsuch Burford, lawyer and administrator of the EPA for nearly two years under President Ronald Reagan

Marriage: Marie Louise Gorsuch

Children: Emma and Belinda

Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1988; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1991; Oxford University, D. Phil., 2004

Religion: Raised Catholic, attends Episcopal church

Other Facts:
Last name is pronounced GORE-sitch.

Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly-fisherman and hiker.

While at Columbia University, Gorsuch co-founded a student publication called the Federalist Paper. According to a history of the paper, its original intent was to be "content neutral." It is now a satire publication.

Gorsuch's mother was the first woman to run the EPA.

Notable cases include Yellowbear v. Lampert and United States v. Nichols. In Hobby Lobby Stores v. Sebelius, Gorsuch ruled in favor of of the arts and craft chain, which challenged the Affordable Care Act's requirement to provide contraceptive coverage in employee health plans. The company objected on religious grounds.

His 2006 book, "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," explores the legalities and ethics of physician assisted suicide. He ultimately argues against "death with dignity" laws.

Timeline:
1991-1992 - Law clerk to Judge David Sentelle, of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1993-1994 - Law clerk to Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

1995-1997 - Associate at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

1998-2005 - Partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

2005-2006 - Principal Deputy to the Associate Attorney General and Acting Associate Attorney General, US Department of Justice.

2006-2017 - Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, nominated by President George W. Bush.

January 31, 2017 - Gorsuch is nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

February 8, 2017 - In a meeting with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Gorsuch reportedly takes exception to Trump insulting a federal judge in Seattle as a "so-called judge" via Twitter after the judge temporarily blocked the administration's travel ban. Gorsuch describes the president's tweets about the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening," according to Blumenthal.

March 20-23, 2017 - The Senate holds confirmation hearings for Gorsuch. On the final day of hearings, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says that Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch's nomination.

April 6, 2017 - The Senate triggers the so-called "nuclear option," lowering the vote threshold on nominations from 60 to 51, allowing Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch.

April 7, 2017 - The Senate confirms Gorsuch to the Supreme Court with a vote of 54-45.

April 10, 2017 - Gorsuch's ceremonial swearing-in is held at the White House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes State of the City

Image

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer...for the second time

Image

Man arrested for stealing motorcycles

Image

Terre Haute Paramedic booked on prescription fraud

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs