Pauley Perrette calls out 'Family Feud' for 'filthy answers'

Pauley Perrette is a fan of "Family Feud," but not some of its language.On Monday she tweeted the St...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 5:02 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pauley Perrette is a fan of "Family Feud," but not some of its language.

On Monday she tweeted the Steve Harvey-hosted competition show.

"Dear @FamilyFeudABC I love @SteveHarveyFM and I love game shows," she wrote. "WHY DO YOU MAKE YOU PROGRAM SO FILTHY? Even with child players? No reason."

She followed that up with another tweet.

"I'm a sociologist, love @FamilyFeudABC but WHY WHY are all the questions now filthy and sex questions?" she tweeted. "There's so much more to humans. Cmon."

Perrette, who appeared in 15 seasons of "NCIS" before her departure in May, was not alone.

Related: Pauley Perrette implies 'multiple physical assaults' led her to quit 'NCIS'

"It does seem the questions are made to draw out nasty answers, which is a shame cause the show is funny without all that," one person tweeted. "And it is getting worse all the time."

CNN has reached out to ABC for comment.

A spokeswoman for "Family Feud" declined to comment.

