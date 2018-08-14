Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ariana Grande and James Corden's musical ode to 'Titanic' is an ocean of emotion

James Corden's latest musical celebrity segment will have you swimming in emotions.On Monday night's ...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

James Corden's latest musical celebrity segment will have you swimming in emotions.

On Monday night's "Late Late Show with James Corden," the late-night host and superstar singer Ariana Grande teamed up for a 13-song tribute to "Titanic" that relived the movie's plotline through tunes like "Come Sail Away" by Styx, "Rich Girl" by Hall & Oats and, naturally, "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice.

Ariana Grande

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

James Corden

Late night television

Television programming

Grande took the part of Rose, played by Kate Winslet in the film, and Corden played Jack.

The segment, of course, closed with a Grande/Corden duet of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from the blockbuster that pretty much sinks any other thing you've seen on late-night this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs