Clear

Consumers spent big at Home Depot

Home Depot's spring marked a dramatic turnaround from its ugly winter.The company posted $30.5 billio...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Home Depot's spring marked a dramatic turnaround from its ugly winter.

The company posted $30.5 billion worth of sales last quarter, up 8.4% from a year ago. That's stunning growth -- particularly for a retailer as gigantic as Home Depot.

The strong spring led Home Depot to boost its outlook for the year.

It stood in stark contrast from the first quarter, when Home Depot chairman and CEO Craig Menear blamed snowy weather for a "a slow start to the spring selling season."

"We were very pleased with our record second quarter sales and earnings. Not only did our seasonal business rebound from the first quarter, but our overall results exceeded our expectations," Menear said in a statement Tuesday.

Both Home Depot and rival Lowe's are somewhat Amazon-proof. Many professional builders and DIY consumers prefer to go to home improvement stores for building materials as opposed to buying online at Amazon.

Lowe's will release its latest earnings on August 22.

Home Depot wasn't the only retailer to report strong results Tuesday.

Tapestry, the owner of the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, also reported earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates. It raised its outlook as well.

The good spending news may also bode well for other retailers, some of which report their earnings later this week. Macy's, Walmart, JCPenney and Nordstrom are all on tap.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs