Clear

Rep. Wilson slams Trump: How dare he?

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) slammed President Trump for calling Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog" in a tweet.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Tuesday referred to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman as a "dog."

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

Manigault Newman, an African-American woman, is currently on a massive publicity tour for her explosive book.

Now, Trump insulting and name-calling anyone -- from former staffers to opponents alike -- is nothing new. Whether he is shaming "Sloppy Steve" or "loser" Michael Wolff or using one of his most famous nicknames, "Crooked Hillary," Trump applies classic bully tactics to degrade and destroy the credibility of his so-called enemies, or really anyone who doesn't drink the Trump Kool-Aid.

It's different when he attacks people of color -- because to say that the president has a rocky history with race is putting it lightly at best. And as the country is reeling from explosive racial tensions from police brutality to alt-right rallies to the anniversary of Charlottesville, Trump still has not come out and boldly denounced white supremacy or racism. And in July, a Quinnipiac poll found that while 49% of Americans say they think Trump is racist, 47% do not.

But to call a woman of color a "dog," especially a former staff member of Trump's own White House, is so blatantly sexist and racist, that the entire question of whether Trump is either of those things needs to be concluded once and for all.

Those who study the history and science of human behavior have identified repeatedly the link between animal language and the tearing away of people's basic human rights. From pro-slavery propaganda comparing African Americans to monkeys to Nazi films portraying Jews as rats to Hutus calling Tutsis "cockroaches" during the Rwandan genocide, there is a documented connection between the use of animal terms and imagery and the dehumanizing of a racialized other.

And this isn't Trump's first time doing it, either. On the same day he called Manigault Newman a "dog," he also tweeted that the suspect in a London terrorist attack was an "animal." Recall as well his tweet warning that immigrants would "infest" the United States, as if they were vermin and not people.

Calling an African-American woman an animal is, as CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi aptly put it, "at best a sharp departure from the language typically employed by presidents and at worst a reference that traffics in sexual and racial imagery." Although Trump has also called both Mitt Romney and Steve Bannon dogs before, it is no secret that nothing quite sets Trump off like being clapped back at by a person of color. Remember when he referred to Rep. Maxine Waters as "low IQ" and called CNN's Don Lemon "dumb"?

Donald Trump has no shortage of insults for anyone, but for black people and women, Trump has a one-track mind. It is clear that when it comes to black athletes, black journalists and black members of Congress, it is their intelligence, and by extension their humanity, that Trump attacks.

So why are some of us still in denial about Trump's racism? Is this not the man who found "very fine people" on the side of neo-Nazis and who was sued in the 1970s for refusing to rent to black tenants? Why are we still in denial about Trump's sexism? Is this not the man who called women "pigs" and bragged about grabbing women by their genitalia?

It is insulting enough to have to hear and read Trump's blatantly racist and sexist comments. The very least we can do is stop pondering if we are really hearing and seeing what we are all witnessing: Trump is not racist or sexist. He is both. So to the 47% of Americans, mostly die-hard Trump supporters who say our president isn't racist, it's time to end that debate once and for all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs