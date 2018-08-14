Hey Jude, John Lennon and Paul McCartney's kids are friends.
Sean Ono Lennon posted a selfie Monday with James McCartney.
Celebrities
Internet and WWW
John Lennon
Linda McCartney
Paul McCartney
Selfies
Social media
Stella McCartney
Technology
"Peakaboo...," Lennon captioned the photo.
Like their famous dads, the pair are both musicians.
Sean is the son of the late John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono, and Fames is the son of Paul McCartney and the late Linda McCartney.
It's not the first time Sean Ono Lennon has hung out with other Beatles progeny.
Last year he was photographed with James's sister, designer Stella McCartney, at her pre-fall fashion show in New York City.
Related Content
- Lennon and McCartney sons come together for selfie
- Paul McCartney references John Lennon at march
- Paul McCartney Fast Facts
- Paul McCartney was at the march in New York, close to the site where his friend John Lennon was shot to death
- Paul McCartney reenacts Abbey Road stroll
- Paul McCartney recreates 'Abbey Road' cover
- Meghan wears Stella McCartney dress to evening reception
- Instagram adds content warnings for koala selfies
- Inmate's Selfie Sparks Investigation at Pennsylvania Prison
- Court ruling ends 'monkey selfie' battle