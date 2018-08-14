Clear

Defense rests in Paul Manafort trial; closing arguments Wednesday

The defense rested its case Tuesday morning in the trial against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafor...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 1:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The defense rested its case Tuesday morning in the trial against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort without calling any witnesses, setting the stage for closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Manafort spoke for the first time in court during the trial, saying he will not testify.

2016 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Court trials

Court witnesses

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Paul Manafort

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Trial and procedure

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Manafort told Judge T.S. Ellis that he would not testify during a brief questioning at the podium before the jury was brought in the room. Manafort is not required to testify because of his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Ellis made this clear during his brief conversation with Manafort.

"You have an absolute right to testify before this jury," Ellis said. "You have an absolute right to remain silent before this jury."

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and Ellis encouraged both sides to keep them under two hours.

Manafort faces 18 charges of tax and banking crimes and has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. The case stands as the first major test for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is currently leading the probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election -- including whether there was any collusion between President Donald Trump campaign associates and the Kremlin.

Judge denies request to throw out charges

Ellis denied Manafort's request to throw out bank fraud and other charges against him, after considering a procedural motion where he could have intervened if he believed the prosecution hadn't adequately presented its case to the jury.

The motion was for acquittal of the bank fraud counts related to Federal Savings Bank.

On Monday, Manafort's team formally requested the court dismiss the case, a move generally seen as procedural following the prosecution's presentation.

Manafort's defense team believed the four Federal Savings Bank fraud charges could be dismissed because of previous comments made by Ellis suggesting the bank couldn't be defrauded if its founder wanted Manafort to have the loans.

"We believe there's not been a showing of materiality as to those counts, that the bank -- the evidence suggests that the bank did not rely on any representations made by Mr. Manafort in granting those loans, and at this time, it would be appropriate to dismiss those counts," defense attorney Richard Westling said in court Monday evening.

Prosecution rests its case

Jurors heard Monday from two final witnesses called by the prosecution: James Brennan of Federal Savings Bank and Paula Liss of the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

During his testimony, Brennan, who is a vice president at Federal Savings Bank, said he faced so much pressure from his bank's chairman about Manafort's ability to borrow $16 million that he lied on a form reviewed by federal regulators and the bank's directors about the stability of the loan.

Brennan said he had given the loan a rating of "4," but added in court that he shouldn't have done that.

When asked by prosecutors why the loan received a 4 rating, Brennan said it was because of "Mr. Calk." Stephen Calk is the bank's founder.

Last week, jurors heard testimony that Calk approved the loans as he sought Manafort's help in getting a high-ranking position in the Trump administration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs