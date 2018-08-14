Former political rising star in South Korea acquitted of sexual assault

A former South Korean governor and one-time presidential contender has been acquitted of sexual assault by coercion in one of the highest profile cases to emerge from the MeToo movement in South Korea.

Ahn Hee-jung, the former governor of South Chungcheong province, was accused of rape and assault by his secretary Kim Ji-eun, who made the allegations during an 18-minute interview with South Korean news channel JTBC in March.

Asia Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal convictions Criminal law Criminal offenses East Asia Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Law and legal system Politics Sex and gender issues Sex crimes Sexual assault Society South Korea Verdicts Discrimination Sexual harassment Societal issues Acquittals Sex discrimination

Ahn was later charged with multiple counts of sexual harassment and five counts of sexual coercion by an employer. The court ruled Tuesday he was not guilty of all counts, according to the public prosecutor's office for the Seoul Western District.

Before the allegations surfaced, Ahn was seen as a rising star in the ruling Democratic party. He was the runner up to current President Moon Jae-in to represent the party in last year's presidential election.

After Kim's interview, Ahn apologized on his Facebook and announced he would resign his post and suspend all his political activities.

"I am terribly sorry for all. Above all, I am especially sorry for Ji-eun Kim who suffered because of me," he said. "I seek forgiveness for my foolish behavior ... It's all my fault."

Korean society has long been considered more conservative and male-dominated, where women are expected to be silent and accepting in the face of unfair treatment or even sexual assault.

The MeToo movement, however, has encouraged women like Kim to speak out about their experiences.

In response, the South Korean government announced plans earlier this year to raise the maximum punishment and extend the statute of limitations for some sexual violence crimes.

In March, Kim said that she had decided to speak out as the MeToo movement was gaining traction in South Korea. During the interview with JTBC she said she hoped to encourage other victims to share their stories.