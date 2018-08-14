Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former political rising star in South Korea acquitted of sexual assault

A former South Korean governor and one-time presidential contender has been acquitted of sexual assault by c...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 4:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 4:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former South Korean governor and one-time presidential contender has been acquitted of sexual assault by coercion in one of the highest profile cases to emerge from the MeToo movement in South Korea.

Ahn Hee-jung, the former governor of South Chungcheong province, was accused of rape and assault by his secretary Kim Ji-eun, who made the allegations during an 18-minute interview with South Korean news channel JTBC in March.

Asia

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal convictions

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

East Asia

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Politics

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

South Korea

Verdicts

Discrimination

Sexual harassment

Societal issues

Acquittals

Sex discrimination

Ahn was later charged with multiple counts of sexual harassment and five counts of sexual coercion by an employer. The court ruled Tuesday he was not guilty of all counts, according to the public prosecutor's office for the Seoul Western District.

Before the allegations surfaced, Ahn was seen as a rising star in the ruling Democratic party. He was the runner up to current President Moon Jae-in to represent the party in last year's presidential election.

After Kim's interview, Ahn apologized on his Facebook and announced he would resign his post and suspend all his political activities.

"I am terribly sorry for all. Above all, I am especially sorry for Ji-eun Kim who suffered because of me," he said. "I seek forgiveness for my foolish behavior ... It's all my fault."

Korean society has long been considered more conservative and male-dominated, where women are expected to be silent and accepting in the face of unfair treatment or even sexual assault.

The MeToo movement, however, has encouraged women like Kim to speak out about their experiences.

In response, the South Korean government announced plans earlier this year to raise the maximum punishment and extend the statute of limitations for some sexual violence crimes.

In March, Kim said that she had decided to speak out as the MeToo movement was gaining traction in South Korea. During the interview with JTBC she said she hoped to encourage other victims to share their stories.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 59°
Zionsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

TH Rex local

Image

Braden Scott heading to IU

Image

Improving bass fishing habitat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs