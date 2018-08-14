Clear

Roger Stone ally: Mueller has 'concern' about Stone's 2016 predictions

Kristin Davis, a former employee and close friend of Roger Stone, said after testifying before a grand jury,...

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 1:08 AM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 1:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kristin Davis, a former employee and close friend of Roger Stone, said after testifying before a grand jury, she sensed special counsel Robert Mueller's team was concerned with what Stone might have had prior knowledge of before the 2016 election.

"I think there's the general concern for some things that he seemed to predict," Davis said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday night.

Investigations

Kristin Davis (Manhattan Madam)

Law and legal system

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Roger Stone

Testimony

Trial and procedure

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Grand jury

2016 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Davis pointed to "the Podesta tweet" in particular -- an apparent reference to a tweet Stone sent in the heat of the 2016 campaign, where he said, "It will soon the Podesta's time in the barrel." That tweet in August came weeks ahead of WikiLeaks' publication of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's emails, which were hacked by Russia, according to the US intelligence community.

A previous CNN review showed that outside of that tweet, Stone repeatedly claimed he knew about future WikiLeaks dumps.

Stone is a longtime acquaintance and supporter of President Donald Trump, and his name has continued to come up as the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and members of Trump's orbit has continued. Davis is more widely known as the "Manhattan Madam" and was set last week to testify before a grand jury convened for the special counsel investigation led by Mueller, a former FBI director.

Stone has denied any wrongdoing, and in an appearance on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" earlier Monday evening, he said he was communicating with Davis through their attorneys to avoid "any inference" that he had tampered with witnesses.

Davis told CNN that she spent "about an hour" before the grand jury and that the investigators showed concern "about whether or not any collusion happened with Russia."

"I think they're concerned with all of the people in the 2016 campaign, all of the high profile names that we've seen come across and all of the people that have worked for Roger," Davis said.

Asked if she got the sense that investigators were coming for Stone, Davis said, "I did."

"I think that there's cause for concern based on that they just want to believe something happened, which I don't believe that it did," Davis said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Overnight fog possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

TH Rex local

Image

Braden Scott heading to IU

Image

Improving bass fishing habitat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs