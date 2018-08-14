Clear

Clapper: Omarosa recordings are 'unthinkable'

Omarosa Manigault Newman's secret recordings from her time in the White House are an "unthinkable" security violation, said former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday.

"It's a very serious and egregious security violation," Clapper said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" of bringing a phone into the White House Situation Room.

"It's sort of an honor system where everybody knows not to do that."

The former contestant on "The Apprentice" and ex- aide to President Donald Trump made waves Sunday by airing a secret recording of her firing from the White House by chief of staff John Kelly on NBC's "Meet the Press." The next day, she released another recording, this time of Trump, during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show.

Clapper added, "You're expected as a responsible member of the President's security team not to do that. ... So it's just kind of unthinkable that that would happen."

This isn't the first time that Manigault Newman has referenced the existence of these recordings. In her upcoming memoir "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," due to be released next week, Manigault Newman alleges to have more recordings of Trump.

Maginault Newman suggested in an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball with Chris Matthews" that she has been contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, and would share "anything" he might want from her stash of recordings. During that interview she said she had "plenty" of recordings.

Manigault Newman's possible role in the Mueller investigation is not surprising to Clapper.

"I think she's relevant," Clapper said to Burnett. "It doesn't surprise me that given what I've observed and how thorough and methodical the special counsel and his team are that they would reach out to her. No, that doesn't surprise me at all."

