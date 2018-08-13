Clear

Mollie Tibbetts is still missing after nearly 4 weeks; investigators hope a website will help in the search

Investigators on Monday rolled out an interactive website to help in the search for a missing Iowa college s...

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 8:45 PM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 8:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investigators on Monday rolled out an interactive website to help in the search for a missing Iowa college student who disappeared nearly four weeks ago.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was last seen jogging on the evening of July 18 in the small community of Brooklyn, Iowa, an hour east of Des Moines, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office. Her family said they reported the University of Iowa student missing the next day after she didn't show up for work at a day care.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Missing persons

Continents and regions

Iowa

Midwestern United States

Misc people

Mollie Tibbetts

North America

The Americas

United States

Investigations

Authorities are trying to track Tibbetts' digital footprint and have searched ponds, fields, farms, barns, and from the air. No credible sightings have been reported.

The website, findingmollie.iowa.gov, has an interactive map to help jog the public's memory and a link to anonymously provide tips.

"This is just one more avenue for people to take, especially in this digital world that we live in," said Rick Rahn, special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Rahn, who declined to reveal details about the investigation, said authorities have received more than 1,500 tips and conducted more than 500 interviews. CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa has also raised reward money of more than $336,000 from more than 200 donors, according to Rahn.

Authorities said they are considering all scenarios, including the possibility Tibbetts may have come into contact with someone who caused her harm, but are still treating Tibbetts' disappearance as a missing persons case.

"We haven't lost hope. We continue to strive to bring her back home safely. We are not frustrated," Rahn said. "We just are diligent, and we'll continue to do so."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Overnight fog possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer reduction hunters needed

Image

Wallace Avenue Closed

Image

National Health Center Week

Image

Veterans Court receives grant

Image

What do the tornado levels mean?

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Knox County Watermelon Season

Image

Poplar project moves ahead

Image

The Clydesdales are in town

Image

Terre Haute Air Show Setup

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart