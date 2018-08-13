Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rep. Ellison: I never behaved in this way

Rep. Keith Ellison is denying allegations made public that he physically abused an ex-girlfriend.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 6:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Keith Ellison is denying allegations made public on Saturday that he physically abused an ex-girlfriend.

The allegations were detailed in a Facebook post by Austin Monahan, the son of Ellison's former girlfriend Karen Monahan. The son wrote that he found a video on his mother's computer in 2017 that allegedly showed the Minnesota Democrat attempting to drag his mother off a bed while cursing at her.

CNN first spoke with Karen Monahan on Friday and Saturday about social media posts she'd made, some obliquely referencing Ellison. CNN was in the process of reporting the story when her son went public Saturday afternoon. CNN has asked to view the video, but Monahan said she could not produce it.

The charges came just days before a Tuesday primary election in which Ellison is running to be the Democratic nominee for Minnesota's attorney general. On Sunday, two of Ellison's Democratic primary opponents, state representative Debra Hilstrom and Minneapolis attorney Matt Pelikan, called on him to respond to the allegations.

Ellison denied the claims on Sunday and said no video of the incident existed because it did not happen.

"Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being," Ellison said in a statement. "This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false."

In conversations with CNN on Friday and Saturday, Monahan, an organizer with the environmental group the Sierra Club, said Ellison was emotionally abusive and on one occasion physically abusive near the end of their relationship in late 2016, prompting her to move out of Ellison's apartment. She said that alleged physical altercation was the incident her son referred to involving Ellison allegedly pulling her off the bed and cursing at her. Monahan said she discreetly recorded the video on her cell phone and then uploaded it onto her computer.

Monahan said Saturday that she did not know where the video was because she misplaced it when moving. Monahan also said she would not want the video made public in any case, calling it "embarrassing."

Asked again on Monday about the video, Monahan said she put it on a flash drive and packed it up in her previous home and couldn't immediately find it because it was in storage.

"It's not on me to show embarrassing and traumatizing video that impacts both families," Monahan told CNN on Monday.

Three friends of Monahan, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of backlash, told CNN she had confided in them about the bed incident in the months after she had moved out of Ellison's apartment.

Monahan also shared with CNN dozens of screenshots of text messages and Twitter direct messages she claimed she exchanged with Ellison.

Monahan provided one text of her mentioning the physical altercation to Ellison in December 2017.

"Keith, We never discussed -- the video I have of you trying to drag me off the bed, yelling get the f*** out now, calling me a bitch and saying I hate you bitch," the text message read. In follow up texts viewed by CNN, Ellison did not directly address the physical altercation.

Other messages viewed by CNN do not specifically show incidents of verbal abuse.

In one, she tells Ellison that she plans to mention him in her book and he says she does not have his permission to do so. Other text messages showed Ellison and Monahan discussing removing her things from the apartment they shared after Monahan moved out. The conversations are at times cordial.

When asked for further comment, Ellison's campaign referred back to the original statement.

A representative for the Democratic National Committee did not return a request for comment. Ellison serves as deputy chair of the committee.

Monahan said coming forward had nothing to do with hurting Ellison in the primary election.

"People can vote for whoever they feel is the best candidate based on their values. This has nothing to do with that," she said. "Me sharing my story has nothing to do with the primary election. It is never a good time for a survivor to share their story. If I waited a week later, it would become an issue between a Democrat and Republican."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer reduction hunters needed

Image

Wallace Avenue Closed

Image

National Health Center Week

Image

Veterans Court receives grant

Image

What do the tornado levels mean?

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Knox County Watermelon Season

Image

Poplar project moves ahead

Image

The Clydesdales are in town

Image

Terre Haute Air Show Setup

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart