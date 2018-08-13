Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Easter Island limits tourism in preservation efforts

It's a five-hour flight to Chile's Easter Island (Rapa Nui) from the nation's capital of Santiago....

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 6:01 PM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a five-hour flight to Chile's Easter Island (Rapa Nui) from the nation's capital of Santiago.

Mysterious, hard-to-get-to and isolated, the volcanic island in Polynesia automatically makes it a dream destination for intrepid travelers who long to get off the beaten path.

Easter

Environment and natural resources

Holidays and observances

Islands and reefs

Landforms and ecosystems

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Chile

Continents and regions

Latin America

South America

The Americas

The island is famous around the world for its iconic moai -- enormous paleolithic structures in the shape of human heads. Rapa Nui National Park was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list in 1995.

But now, the island is one of many destinations around the world trying to balance popularity with preservation.

A new initiative both limiting the number of people who can visit the island as well as length of stay for said visitors has changed the accessibility factor further.

Lonely Planet's Alex Butler reports that tourists can only stay on the far-flung Easter Island for a period of 30 days; previously, a 90-day stay was permissible.

This new rule applies both to international travelers and to Chileans who are not a part of the indigenous Rapa Nui people.

While the 30-day rule went into effect August 1, Chile has not yet established how many visitors will be allowed on the island.

Chile is far from the only destination placing limitations on the number of travelers who can visit their most famous attractions.

Bhutan's "high-value, low-impact" model has been cited as an example around the world -- there, visitor numbers are strictly capped and visitors must pay a daily fee that goes toward maintaining the country's infrastructure.

And some cities with huge tourism numbers, like Barcelona and Venice, have moved to greatly limit or control how many people are able to visit.

Most recently, there have also been calls to pull back the number of visitors to the world's highest peak, Mt. Everest, as human waste has become a significant issue.

The Chilean government has not yet issued a formal statement on their reasons behind the changes to tourism on Rapa Nui.

CNN Travel has reached out to the Chilean embassy in the United States and will update with additional information as it's available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer reduction hunters needed

Image

Wallace Avenue Closed

Image

National Health Center Week

Image

Veterans Court receives grant

Image

What do the tornado levels mean?

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Knox County Watermelon Season

Image

Poplar project moves ahead

Image

The Clydesdales are in town

Image

Terre Haute Air Show Setup

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart